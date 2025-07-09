Trump Gets Catty With Kaitlan Collins And Her Body Language After Says It All

The bitter feud between Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins reared its ugly head while he fielded questions about sending military aid to Ukraine. On July 7, Trump spoke about the decision to resume shipping supplies. "We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves," he told the press, per Politico. The following day, his media nemesis, Kaitlan Collins, had questions about why the shipments were stopped in the first place, and POTUS did not respond well to the questioning.

Advertisement

During a media scrum, Collins was called on to speak to Trump, and it appeared to be going well at first. "Did you approve of that pause?" the CNN journalist asked the president about halting the shipment of weapons. "We're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I approve of them," he responded, somewhat cordially. "So who ordered the pause last week?" Collins asked, pressing Trump for an answer. "I don't — why don't you tell me?" he flippantly replied before turning his attention to another reporter. Collins, who was clearly unimpressed with being summarily dismissed, turned her attention towards the other reporter and had an exasperated look on her face that bordered on anger.

Asked who at the Pentagon signed off on the pause in shipments to Ukraine last week, President Trump says, "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" pic.twitter.com/lYuau3Xc1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

Footage of the exchange was shared on X by Collins, and viewers weighed in on how the CNN personality responded. "That's the face I'd make too," one wrote while sharing a screenshot of Collins looking clearly annoyed. Multiple Trumpsters popped up in the replies as well. "His disdain for you is earned and hilarious," a user wrote. Of course, this wasn't the first time Trump showed that Collins got under his skin.