Kaitlan Collins' High-Headed Behavior Around Trump Got Called 'Inappropriate'

It's no secret that Kaitlan Collins gets under Donald Trump's skin. Au contraire, the two's feud goes way back — some may even remember that during Trump's first term, he banned her from attending an event. Reason being? He saw her line of questioning as "inappropriate."

ICYMI, in July 2018, Collins found herself on Trump's bad side after she attended a photocall he had with the then-president of the European Commission and asked two questions he didn't appreciate. First, she asked how he felt about an audio recording made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen, which had been obtained by CNN. As a brief refresher, said recording was of a conversation between Cohen and Trump regarding a model he'd had an affair with. Collins asked about it four times, with zero response from Trump. She then switched gears to another question, this time asking why Vladimir Putin hadn't accepted an invitation to meet. It's not clear which of those stung more (betrayed by a former confidante, snubbed by another president, oof, the drama), but not long after, Collins revealed that she'd been called aside afterwards and essentially told she couldn't sit with the other members of the press for not wearing pink on a Wednesday asking "inappropriate" questions. "Bill Shine, the president's latest hire, who is his right hand man for communications, it was him and the press secretary, Sarah Sanders, who told me that I would not be invited to an open press event here in the Rose Garden moments later at the White House, because they thought the questions that I'd posed to president Trump were 'inappropriate' and inappropriate for that venue," she told CNN viewers.

Unsurprisingly, the move prompted a ton of backlash — and it wasn't just CNN or the press pool Collins represented that backed her.