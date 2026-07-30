Judith Light's Scandalous 1995 Appearance On Jay Leno Shook Up Late-Night TV

"Who's the Boss?" star Judith Light once had a salacious late-night appearance that sent viewers into a tailspin and had people questioning Jay Leno's behavior. Light was a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in April 1995 alongside David Spade and Chris Farley. While interviewing Light about her new movie, Leno took an odd line of questioning, saying he paused her film "Women in Prison" on a shower scene. "I'm surprised you didn't tell everybody that I used to be a p***titute ... I mean in 'One Life to Live,'" the actor jokingly responded.

Light decided to stay with the line of questioning and mentioned that her new character had spicy scenes. "I am naked a bit in this movie," she told Leno. "I happen to be wearing the outfit that I wore," she then informed him. The "Ugly Betty" actor wore a black dress that could be easily taken off to show her undergarments. Light beckoned Leno to come from behind the desk and help demonstrate. He unbuttoned her gown, and she stood there in a lacy black nightie. "Can you cut to commercial now?" Light asked, but Leno continued the segment. Meanwhile, Farley went into hound dog mode and started enthusiastically jumping around as Light's figure was on display. At one point, Leno asked what Farley thought, and the "Tommy Boy" star kissed Light's hand.

After his questionable behavior while she showed off the tearaway dress, it would not be surprising if Light became one of the celebs who can't stand Leno. Later, the segment was shared online and fans voiced their disapproval. "Leno being a old hazz creeper," one YouTuber commented. "It's not only Farley that makes this interview awkward, Jays questions are also bizarre," a Redditor wrote. Leno's strange questioning also caused an uncomfortable moment with Kanye West.