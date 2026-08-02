Remember Cousin Eddie From National Lampoon's Vacation? Here's What He Looks Like Now

Movie buffs will always remember Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Vacation," the unmannered-yet-good-hearted character portrayed by Randy Quaid in the classic 1983 comedy. While the iconic role cemented his status as a pop culture icon, the actor has since largely disappeared from Hollywood. After Quaid faced a series of legal troubles beginning in 2009, he had to hit the pause button on his career for more than a decade. But he hasn't completely fallen off the face of the earth, and recent public appearances show just how much Cousin Eddie has changed since his heyday.

Quaid has participated in a series of "National Lampoon" reunions, including the "We're Gonna Have the Hap-Hap-Happiest Fan Expo!" at Fan Expo Chicago in August 2025, featured below. Now in his mid-70s, "The Last Detail" actor sported fully gray hair and a matching beard. He showed up in a blue shirt with an olive tee underneath for a relaxed look, which he completed with stylish clear-framed glasses and an orange camo trucker hat — perhaps an ode to the actor's Southern roots. Quaid looked pretty good, boasting a bright, genuine smile as he spoke into the mic.

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His "National Lampoon's Vacation" co-star Chevy Chase thought so, too. "I like your beard," he told Quaid in a video he shared on Facebook. However, some social media fans struggled to recognize Quaid. "Can't tell if the guy with the beard is 'Spinal Tap' director Marty Di Bergi, Meathead from 'All in the Family,' or crazy Cousin Eddie..." a fan commented. We can't fault the netizen for questioning, given Quaid's absence from the spotlight. But maybe that will change soon.