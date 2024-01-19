A Look At Dennis Quaid's Brother Randy's History Of Legal Trouble

It can be tough out there for the sibling of a famous figure. Still, it can be equally tough for the famous figure when their sibling continually hits the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just ask Dennis Quaid, whose older brother, Randy Quaid, has a criminal record that goes on longer than a screening of "Wyatt Earp."

Dennis and Randy's relationship is tumultuous. The National Enquirer claimed in 2018 that they hadn't spoken in over 18 years. Still, that doesn't stop Dennis from thinking about his estranged sibling. "I love my brother," he told People in 2011. "That's all I can say. I love my brother, and I miss my brother. That's all I'm going to say."

The two actors haven't always been at loggerheads, though. Dennis and Randy starred together as fictional outlaw brothers in the 1980s Western drama "The Long Riders." And they share a lot of commonalities. For instance, they're both musicians. Randy released the decidedly bizarre single "Star Whackers" in 2011, while Dennis heads up the rock 'n' roll band Dennis Quaid and the Sharks. Dennis and Randy's political views are also tightly aligned. They're outspoken Donald Trump supporters. Dennis came under fire in April 2020 after telling the Daily Beast he thought 45 was doing a great job of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. But that's where the similarities end because Dennis and Randy have taken decidedly different paths in life — with Randy's being far from straight and narrow.