Cameron Mathison's 23-Year-Old Son Lucas Is All Grown Up & Handsome In A New Photo
In the blink of an eye, "General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison's son, Lucas Mathison, has grown up, and boy, does he resemble his dad. Cameron's ex-wife, Vanessa Mathison, posted the newest photos of Lucas after the two went on a trip to Africa along with Leila, the former couple's daughter. "10 days in Kenya with my kids," Vanessa wrote in the caption of the carousel posted on July 30 alongside a series of animal emojis. "No make-up, no hairbrush, no social media ... my heart is full," she added.
The post featured a series of stunning shots of animals seen during the family's Kenyan safari and a few photos of the Mathison kids taking in the sights. In the second slide, Lucas posed in a jeep next to his sister, as he wore a tan jacket and a pair of sunglasses, looking like the spitting image of his dad. "Last pic my fav," Vanessa wrote in her caption. It was easy to see why the mother-of-two cherished that photo, as it was a group shot with the kids. Lucas playfully tilted his head to the side for that pic and the 23-year-old's chiseled features were prominent. Even though Cameron's divorce from his ex-wife was years in the making, he still popped up in the comments to show support. "Just absolutely amazing," the former Hallmark star wrote.
Cameron Mathison posted thirst traps with his son
When Lucas Mathison turned 23 in April 2026, Cameron Mathison penned a touching tribute on Instagram. The upload included multiple throwbacks of the soap opera star's son, along with a few more recent photos. One clear shot of a grown-up Lucas showed him and his pops sitting on chairs next to one another. Cameron gushed over his son in the caption. "Watching you grow hasn't just meant watching you succeed — it's meant watching you become. Every obstacle you faced, every challenge you pushed through, every bet you placed on yourself paid off," he wrote while mentioning how Lucas was studying abroad in London for college. Fans noted that they enjoyed watching Lucas grow through Cameron's posts. "The pictures through the years!! I still remember the day he was born," one replied. Others added how Lucas had inherited his father's handsome features.
Before Cameron sent Lucas off to study abroad, he went on a mini-vacation with his son and daughter, Leila. Cameron shared photos from the trip to Instagram in August 2024. "My last few days with my kids before they're off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places," he wrote. Not only did the upload capture quality time spent with his kids, but it was also an excuse for Cameron to post shirtless thirst traps. He showed off multiple photos on the beach with Lucas and Leila. In the last pic, the Mathison trio showed off their matching tattoos.