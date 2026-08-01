Cameron Mathison's 23-Year-Old Son Lucas Is All Grown Up & Handsome In A New Photo

In the blink of an eye, "General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison's son, Lucas Mathison, has grown up, and boy, does he resemble his dad. Cameron's ex-wife, Vanessa Mathison, posted the newest photos of Lucas after the two went on a trip to Africa along with Leila, the former couple's daughter. "10 days in Kenya with my kids," Vanessa wrote in the caption of the carousel posted on July 30 alongside a series of animal emojis. "No make-up, no hairbrush, no social media ... my heart is full," she added.

The post featured a series of stunning shots of animals seen during the family's Kenyan safari and a few photos of the Mathison kids taking in the sights. In the second slide, Lucas posed in a jeep next to his sister, as he wore a tan jacket and a pair of sunglasses, looking like the spitting image of his dad. "Last pic my fav," Vanessa wrote in her caption. It was easy to see why the mother-of-two cherished that photo, as it was a group shot with the kids. Lucas playfully tilted his head to the side for that pic and the 23-year-old's chiseled features were prominent. Even though Cameron's divorce from his ex-wife was years in the making, he still popped up in the comments to show support. "Just absolutely amazing," the former Hallmark star wrote.