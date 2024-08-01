Why We Saw Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison's Divorce Coming From A Mile Away
Former Hallmark star Cameron Mathison and his soon-to-be ex-wife Vanessa have officially confirmed they've ended their marriage following months of speculation from fans. The couple announced the news in a joint message on Instagram on July 31, 2024. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other," they wrote. "We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."
Cameron and Vanessa vowed to remain friends, but if we're being honest, the divorce did not come as a surprise to us. Granted, Cameron has been no stranger to tragedy, but there were signs heading into the divorce that something was amiss. For starters, the two were becoming noticeably absent from each other's social media accounts. Cameron recently dropped a photo dump just a day before the divorce announcement. It included 10 pics of him and his kids, but Vanessa was nowhere in sight.
Cameron Mathison said Vanessa is into self-exploration
Prior to their divorce, Cameron Mathison made some interesting remarks to Us Weekly about Vanessa. The actor had been making a big deal of mentioning that he's about to be an empty-nester with their daughter leaving the house. However, it turned out Cameron's nest was going to be even more empty as he ventures into divorced dad territory. But before the split, he seemed to tip his hand to what's happening with his marriage.
"She's really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her," Mathison said about how Vanessa is adjusting to their daughter going off to college. "And she's learned the bass and she's back to her modeling days and she's traveling and doing things, and I'm really encouraging that. And yeah, we're just trying to figure it all out."
While Cameron's description of Vanessa's headspace sounds innocuous, in the context of their divorce, it does seem to be very telling that the two were growing apart. Especially coupled with the fact that they didn't acknowledge their wedding anniversary on Instagram and were no longer photographed together. We're no Sherlock Holmes or anything, but the clues weren't hard to follow.