Why We Saw Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison's Divorce Coming From A Mile Away

Prior to their divorce, Cameron Mathison made some interesting remarks to Us Weekly about Vanessa. The actor had been making a big deal of mentioning that he's about to be an empty-nester with their daughter leaving the house. However, it turned out Cameron's nest was going to be even more empty as he ventures into divorced dad territory. But before the split, he seemed to tip his hand to what's happening with his marriage.

"She's really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her," Mathison said about how Vanessa is adjusting to their daughter going off to college. "And she's learned the bass and she's back to her modeling days and she's traveling and doing things, and I'm really encouraging that. And yeah, we're just trying to figure it all out."

While Cameron's description of Vanessa's headspace sounds innocuous, in the context of their divorce, it does seem to be very telling that the two were growing apart. Especially coupled with the fact that they didn't acknowledge their wedding anniversary on Instagram and were no longer photographed together. We're no Sherlock Holmes or anything, but the clues weren't hard to follow.