Sad Details About Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison

After being diagnosed with kidney cancer and getting a clean bill of health, Cameron Mathison shared the heartbreaking news that his mom had died in October 2021. "Mom, you left this world a better place. You were the center of our family with so much love and devotion for all of us. You were there for me in my absolute toughest times, and celebrated all my successes with so much love and enthusiasm," he posted on Instagram along with a series of pictures celebrating his mother. He continued, "You will always be with me in my heart. I love you and miss you so much I can't put into words."

Just weeks before his mom died, Mathison shared a picture of him at the hospital with an IV drip on his arm. "I love this photo of my mom supporting me through my cancer journey back in 2019. Four months later she would be diagnosed with Brain Cancer and she is still fighting hard," he wrote. Sadly, Mathison's mom did not make it but he channeled his grief into helping others and even hosted a charity gala for cancer research the weekend after she died. "It was hard. I was up there telling my own story and then telling my mom's story. And there were many moments of emotional, kind of, breakdown there, but I just embraced it and it's part of the journey," he stated on the Tamron Hall Show, adding that they managed to raise over $4 million.