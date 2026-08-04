'80s Star Anthony Michael Hall's Age Gap With 'Soulmate' Lucia Oskerova Has Drawn Attention
Starting a family changed Anthony Michael Hall's life for the better. Still, despite how positive the experience has been, "The Breakfast Club" actor hasn't been able to escape the often negative attention given to celebrity couples with big age gaps. That's because Hall's wife, Lucia Oskerova, is nearly 23 years younger than Hall. When she was born in December 1990, her future husband was already a popular '80s child star, a member of the Brat Pack with hits like "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Sixteen Candles," and "Weird Science" under his belt. She was just days old when he starred as the villain in Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands."
The couple hasn't shared much about their relationship beginnings, but they were walking the red carpet together as early as 2014, when Oskerova was 23, and Hall was 46. Some social media users have taken issue with the age difference, particularly how young she was when they met. Interestingly, many others have leaped to their defense, arguing that Oskerova is a grown woman with agency. "After 25 or so, you're grown, you know what you're doing. This woman is almost 40, she's not some naive girl," one Reddit user commented in response to a netizen who criticized the age gap in a 2026 thread.
At the beginning of their partnership, Hall and Oskerova maintained a low-key relationship for years, though that changed in September 2019. During a trip to Italy, Hall proposed to Oskerova, and they started featuring more prominently on each other's social media. They tied the knot a year later in an intimate ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, in November 2023, they renewed their vows as a way of having a proper Catholic wedding at the Cathedral of St. Mary. At the time of writing, despite their age difference, Hall and Oskerova's relationship has stood the test of time so far.
Anthony Michael Hall loves life as a dad and husband
Anthony Michael Hall may be more than two decades older than Lucia Oskerova, but that has never been a problem for the couple. After all, he had anticipated settling down later in life. "I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later," he told People in 2023, and he did just that. He was 55 when Oskerova gave birth to their son, Michael, in June 2023.
Hall wouldn't have it any other way. "Fatherhood and being a husband — that's absolutely the greatest role," he told People in a 2026 interview. "It's a full-time job ... but we love it. We just embrace it, and our son [is] such a joy." To hear him tell it, Hall wouldn't have done it with anyone but Oskerova. Despite their nearly 23-year age gap, his wife is the perfect match for him. "I have found my soulmate," he gushed to People. "I have, and I love her." His admiration for his wife only grew after they became parents.
Watching her dive headfirst into motherhood was a source of inspiration to him. "My wife's tiger mom instincts kicked in and she's on top of everything," Hall told People in 2023. "She does great research and we read tons of books and are also just learning on the job, getting thrown into it." Similarly, Oskerova often celebrates her love for Hall on social media, indicating that he has become her rock. "Maybe all you can do when the world is burning is hold on to the one you love the most," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two embracing in front of a photoshopped image of a burning building.