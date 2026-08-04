'80s Star Anthony Michael Hall's Age Gap With 'Soulmate' Lucia Oskerova Has Drawn Attention

Starting a family changed Anthony Michael Hall's life for the better. Still, despite how positive the experience has been, "The Breakfast Club" actor hasn't been able to escape the often negative attention given to celebrity couples with big age gaps. That's because Hall's wife, Lucia Oskerova, is nearly 23 years younger than Hall. When she was born in December 1990, her future husband was already a popular '80s child star, a member of the Brat Pack with hits like "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Sixteen Candles," and "Weird Science" under his belt. She was just days old when he starred as the villain in Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands."

The couple hasn't shared much about their relationship beginnings, but they were walking the red carpet together as early as 2014, when Oskerova was 23, and Hall was 46. Some social media users have taken issue with the age difference, particularly how young she was when they met. Interestingly, many others have leaped to their defense, arguing that Oskerova is a grown woman with agency. "After 25 or so, you're grown, you know what you're doing. This woman is almost 40, she's not some naive girl," one Reddit user commented in response to a netizen who criticized the age gap in a 2026 thread.

At the beginning of their partnership, Hall and Oskerova maintained a low-key relationship for years, though that changed in September 2019. During a trip to Italy, Hall proposed to Oskerova, and they started featuring more prominently on each other's social media. They tied the knot a year later in an intimate ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, in November 2023, they renewed their vows as a way of having a proper Catholic wedding at the Cathedral of St. Mary. At the time of writing, despite their age difference, Hall and Oskerova's relationship has stood the test of time so far.