'80s Child Stars Who Live Totally Normal Lives Now

The life of a child star during and after their Hollywood heyday can be particularly perilous. From battling typecasting and the difficulty of maintaining career momentum as they age to struggles with addiction, mental illness, and various forms of abuse or neglect at the hands of their family, friends, and/or the industry and its power players, there's no shortage of horror stories about stars navigating their lives and careers for all to see. For his part, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Stand by Me" star Wil Wheaton quit the business for a time before thrilling geeks everywhere with a second act as a host, actor, nerd icon, and mental health champion. Meanwhile, stars like Christina Applegate and Sean Astin never really left the public eye after their early breakouts.

However, some child stars decided that they didn't want to be a part of the Hollywood rat race, breaking away from the entertainment industry altogether and eschewing fame and fortune in favor of more conventional lives and career paths. In fact, some of the most memorable child stars of the 1980s opted out of the business at the height of their powers, becoming teachers, tech pros, attorneys, P.F. Chang's employees, and the like. From "The Goonies'" Jeff Cohen to "Weird Science's" Ilan Mitchell-Smith, here are some of the '80s child stars who are living totally normal lives now.