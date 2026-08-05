Melissa From I Dream Of Jeannie Is Almost A Centenarian & Thriving

The glamorous Melissa Stone's engagement to Anthony Nelson may have been ruined by a meddling genie on "I Dream of Jeannie," but the actor who played her is doing just fine IRL. In fact, actor Karen Sharpe has led quite the interesting life, and now in her 90s, she's still doing what she loves too. As an aside, even before her time on "I Dream of Jeannie," Sharpe led a very intriguing life. She already had a successful acting career, including winning a Golden Globe in 1955 for her performance on "The High and the Mighty," had been married and divorced, and even inherited her father's successful businesses in Texas.

Far from selling quickly, Sharpe ran them herself for years. While speaking to the Philadelphia Daily News in 1965, she confirmed that doing so was great for her. "I found business exciting and challenging, and I worked hard at it for four years despite the attitude the men had toward me down there. I kept all the businesses prosperous and finally last year I sold out," Sharpe reasoned. "I Dream of Jeannie" was one of her first gigs upon returning to Hollywood. Although she wasn't there for long, the actor nonetheless continued to have a strong presence in the industry.

Post-"I Dream of Jeannie," Sharpe worked in a few other productions, though she ultimately stepped away from acting after marrying famed producer-director Stanley Kramer in 1966. Even then, though, she played a role behind the scenes in Kramer's movies, like the award-winning social commentary film, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." Sadly, Kramer passed away in 2001, just over three decades after his relationship with Sharpe began. In the time since, she's dabbled in acting again while dedicating her life to being one of his biggest and most vocal supporters.