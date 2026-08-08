Decades Later, This '90s Disney Heartthrob Looks Entirely Unrecognizable Away From The Spotlight

Some of "The Princess Diaries" stars have stayed in the spotlight, and some even look exactly the same (Anne Hathaway, obviously). However, some of its stars have also changed their lives completely and are entirely unrecognizable. That's been the case with Erik von Detten, but he's happy with how things turned out.

If you could time travel to the early 2000s and tell your younger self von Detten stopped acting, there's a good chance you'd have scoffed at the mere thought. The actor was a rising star, and with "The Princess Diaries" a classic from the get-go, he's certainly continued to be a part of people's lives. Sure enough though, the former teen star turned to a much more normal career in his 20s, and there's a good chance that if you saw him running errands now, you wouldn't even know it was him. Sure, if you knew you were looking at the star of "So Weird" or "Brink!" you might spot some of the physical features, but even that's unlikely. These days, the blond Disney heartthrob has darker strands, and he looks like a normal dad of three who works a regular job — which he is. Granted, back in 2024 he posted an Instagram video of himself sporting a zip-vest and cap, which seemed like a natural progression for his "Princess Diaries" character, and we could definitely see more of a resemblance. Again, though, we already knew who he was.

While some former child stars may wish they were more recognizable, von Detten sees the upside, and asked by E! News if he ever wished his acting career had more longevity, he explained, "There is a tinge of that, but, at the same time, it's met with other benefits such as being able to lead a life in public." Fair enough!