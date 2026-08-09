How CSI: NY Smoothed Over Anna Belknap's Real-Life Pregnancy On Screen
Fans of "CSI: NY" might remember when Anna Belknap's Detective Lindsay Monroe was bitten by a cobra in a November 2006 episode. In Season 3, Lindsay was investigating the death of a rich man who had been murdered in his car outside of his daughter's Sweet 16 birthday party when the venomous snake attacked her in the backseat. As she recovered, Lindsay had to step away from work — and the screens. That was by design, as writers worked the injury into the plot as a way to reduce Belknap's screen time during her first pregnancy (pictured below).
And that wasn't the only device they used when Belknap joined the list of celebrities who had to hide their pregnancies while filming. Later in the season, Lindsay was also sent to her home state of Montana to testify against a man accused of killing three of her friends in a diner a decade earlier, which further reduced her screen time. Belknap returned full force in February 2007, after the "CSI: NY" star and her real-life partner welcomed their daughter the previous January. All in all, Belknap had to miss only a few episodes, so it all worked out perfectly.
Belknap got pregnant just a year after she joined the show in October 2005, a little sooner than she had planned. She was a bit hesitant to tell producers, but they were nothing but happy for Belknap and her family. "They did not convey in any way that, 'Ugh, what a pain this is going to be,'" she said on the "Act Like a Mother" podcast in 2024. And then, when she got pregnant a second time, producers fully embraced it.
Anna Belknap's second pregnancy was written into the show
When Anna Belknap got pregnant a second time two years later, she didn't have to take any time off at all. Instead of hiding the pregnancy, "CSI: NY" producers changed the plot to accommodate Belknap's good news. "They're not planning on hiding it," the then-36-year-old said in September 2008 (via People). Executive Producer Pam Veasey further confirmed the news, noting that it would be woven into the storyline between Belknap's character, Lindsay Monroe, and her love interest and fellow Detective Danny Messer. "Lindsay will be pregnant. And, clearly, Danny is the father," she said.
Just like during her first pregnancy, Belknap received nothing but support from the "CSI: NY" team. "This is a very family-oriented crew, all my bosses have children. They never gave any indication that it wouldn't be okay," she told Inquirer.Net in 2008. Still, she couldn't help but feel a tad nervous. "You never know what their response is gonna be," she said. But at the end of the day, Belknap had to remind herself that she was entitled to a personal life, and she had always wanted a family.
The pregnancy became a big turning point for Lindsay, whose relationship with Danny had been rocky up until then. In fact, some fans believe that Belknap's real-life pregnancy likely changed the producers' original vision for them. "I'm glad that they are finally together for the long run, but still can't help but think about what the writers would have done if Anna Belknap was not pregnant in real life," a Reddit user pondered in a 2025 thread.