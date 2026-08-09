How CSI: NY Smoothed Over Anna Belknap's Real-Life Pregnancy On Screen

Fans of "CSI: NY" might remember when Anna Belknap's Detective Lindsay Monroe was bitten by a cobra in a November 2006 episode. In Season 3, Lindsay was investigating the death of a rich man who had been murdered in his car outside of his daughter's Sweet 16 birthday party when the venomous snake attacked her in the backseat. As she recovered, Lindsay had to step away from work — and the screens. That was by design, as writers worked the injury into the plot as a way to reduce Belknap's screen time during her first pregnancy (pictured below).

And that wasn't the only device they used when Belknap joined the list of celebrities who had to hide their pregnancies while filming. Later in the season, Lindsay was also sent to her home state of Montana to testify against a man accused of killing three of her friends in a diner a decade earlier, which further reduced her screen time. Belknap returned full force in February 2007, after the "CSI: NY" star and her real-life partner welcomed their daughter the previous January. All in all, Belknap had to miss only a few episodes, so it all worked out perfectly.

John M. Heller/Getty

Belknap got pregnant just a year after she joined the show in October 2005, a little sooner than she had planned. She was a bit hesitant to tell producers, but they were nothing but happy for Belknap and her family. "They did not convey in any way that, 'Ugh, what a pain this is going to be,'" she said on the "Act Like a Mother" podcast in 2024. And then, when she got pregnant a second time, producers fully embraced it.