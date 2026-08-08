Inside NBC News' Laura Jarrett's Marriage: The Key Behind Her Lasting Love Story

Laura Jarrett has been with Tony Balkissoon since they met as law students at Harvard University in 2008. In the many years they have been together, the "Today" cast member has gone through challenging times alongside her husband, while remaining each other's rocks. They attribute the strength of their relationship to never rushing into anything. They dated for four years before tying the knot in June 2012 and then waited even longer to start their family. They believe that was key to their lasting love story.

Jarrett and Balkissoon welcomed their first child, a son named James, in July 2019, seven years after their wedding. They welcomed their daughter, June, in July 2022, a decade into their marriage and just a year shy of Jarrett joining the list of celebrities who had kids in their 40s. "Tony and I waited a while before we had children, which I think was super valuable because we just got to have fun. Kids are wonderful, but they can be extremely taxing on marriages," she told Today in 2024.

By the time they jumped into the busy years with littles, Jarrett and Balkissoon had a strong foundation to stand on. "We had a ball just the two of us for a long time and I think that really set us up for success," she added. Jarrett has paid homage to her and Balkissoon's child-free days, highlighting the simplicity of that time. "Ah 2016. A time with no children and there was nothing a chunky necklace from JCrew couldn't solve," she captioned a January 2026 Instagram post featuring fun times with friends and family. But none of this means she doesn't enjoy motherhood.