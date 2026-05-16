Here's How Much The Anchors On Today Reportedly Make
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If you have ever found yourself wondering what it takes to wake up America each morning, the answer isn't just early alarms and a ton of caffeine — apparently, it's also some seriously impressive paychecks. The "Today" show and its cast have been a morning-TV staple for decades, with news, interviews, and lifestyle segments shaping how millions of viewers start their day. And at the center of it all are the anchors who keep things moving for those first four hours (7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.). The early-morning grind behind the scenes is no small commitment, with anchors often arriving hours before airtime to prep for the day ahead. That consistency, coupled with the ability to handle a fast-moving broadcast, has helped turn "Today" into one of the most recognizable programs in morning television. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that visibility has translated into major earning power for the show's on-air talent.
While NBC doesn't publish official salary breakdowns, estimates over the years have given viewers a sense of just how valuable these anchor roles are. We've gathered what's been consistently reported about the current "Today" anchors' estimated salaries and net worth figures — and some of the numbers are eye-opening. Here's a closer look at what the "Today" anchors are reportedly earning and how those figures stack up.
Savannah Guthrie is one of the highest-paid TV anchors
Savannah Guthrie first joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent before later serving as a White House correspondent. She joined "Today" as a co-host of the show's third hour in 2011 and was officially named co-anchor of the program's main hour in June 2012. Guthrie is a staple on the morning news program and is known for covering major political events, moderating presidential town halls and debates, and conducting high-profile interviews with world leaders and celebrities alike.
Her salary at "Today" matches her tenure at the network and makes her one of the highest-paid anchors in morning television in 2026. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Guthrie earns an estimated $24 million per year. Her career has spanned decades, and she has an estimated net worth of $50 million. That's pretty remarkable for someone who earned a law degree and started her career at a local television station — and she's not done yet. In 2024, Page Six reported that NBC plans to keep Guthrie on "Today" for years to come. Evidently, there had been some rumors that Guthrie was going to depart the network, but when Hoda Kotb announced her exit, "Today" supposedly locked Guthrie in. "Of course, nobody at NBC wants Savannah to leave. I think if the bosses had their way she would be here for life. She is the beating heart of 'Today' — there is so much support for her," a source told Page Six.
Craig Melvin got a raise in 2025
Craig Melvin began his broadcasting career at WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, eventually becoming one of the station's leading anchors. After working at NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., he joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2011 as an anchor and correspondent. Melvin quickly became a familiar face across the network, covering major national stories, political events, and breaking news. In 2018, he officially joined "Today" as a news anchor and later became a co-host of the show's third hour. In 2025, he was named co-anchor of "Today's" main morning broadcast alongside Savannah Guthrie, replacing Hoda Kotb.
At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Melvin inked a deal that would earn him $5 million to $6 million per year. Melvin's rise at NBC has been widely viewed as one of the network's biggest success stories in recent years, helping him build both industry respect and a loyal audience across multiple programs nationwide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melvin has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Beyond his on-air work, Melvin has also authored books, including a children's picture book titled "I'm Proud of You" that was released in 2024.
Al Roker has been with NBC for more than 40 years
Long before he became America's favorite weatherman, Al Roker was delivering forecasts for a local NBC station in Cleveland. He later returned to his home state of New York, where his big personality and quick wit helped him stand out on WNBC's weather team throughout the 1980s and early '90s. In 1996, Roker officially joined "Today" in a full-time role, stepping into the national spotlight and quickly becoming one of the show's most beloved fixtures. Whether he is reporting live during an intense hurricane, cracking jokes with co-hosts, or chatting with fans outside Rockefeller Plaza, Roker's charm has made mornings brighter for decades.
Over the years, Roker has also become known for his candid personality and willingness to share personal milestones with viewers, including his health journey and family life. That openness has only strengthened fans' connection to the longtime TV personality. His popularity among fans has helped secure his spot on the morning program. When it comes to Roker's salary, he reportedly earns about $10 million per year, which seems warranted, given that his role has evolved into much more than being a meteorologist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roker's estimated net worth is impressive — to the tune of $70 million.
Jenna Bush Hager earns about $4 million per year
With a reported salary of around $4 million per year, per Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Bush Hager has firmly established herself as one of the most recognizable names on "Today." However, long before she joined the morning program as a co-host, Bush Hager was carving out her own identity outside of her famous last name. The daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, she grew up in the public eye but worked hard to build a career outside of politics. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she spent time working as a teacher in Baltimore.
Bush Hager's media career took off when she joined NBC News as a correspondent in 2009, contributing to a variety of human-interest stories. Over time, she became a familiar face on "Today," eventually stepping into a permanent co-host role alongside Hoda Kotb on the show's popular fourth hour in 2019. Today, Bush Hager is known for her easygoing interview style, book club picks, and relatable on-air moments that often feel more like chatting with a friend than watching a broadcast. Her on-air work, coupled with some other side projects, like the eight books she's authored, contributes to her estimated net worth of $14 million.
Carson Daly makes way more than he did in his MTV days
Prior to becoming one of NBC's morning anchors, Carson Daly was best known as the host introducing music videos and interviewing pop stars on MTV's "TRL," which was popular in the late '90s. Daly actually got his start in radio, working as a DJ in California before landing a high-profile job at Los Angeles station KROQ. In 2002, Daly made the jump to NBC with "Last Call with Carson Daly," officially kicking off what would become a decades-long run with the network. In 2011, NBC hired Carson to host and produce "The Voice." Two years later, he joined "Today" as a correspondent. While his MTV days made him famous, Daly's NBC career ultimately turned him into a major television mainstay — and significantly boosted his earnings along the way.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daly earns an estimated $5 million per year on "Today" and another $5 million per year for "The Voice." He has an estimated net worth of $40 million, which he's built over the course of his career. For comparison purposes, Forbes reports that Daly earned $100,000 per year as the host of "TRL."
Sheinelle Jones has been on 'Today' on weekdays since 2019
According to Closer via (Yahoo! Entertainment), "Today" co-host Sheinelle Jones reportedly earns somewhere between $1 million and $5 million per year. Jones has worked hard over the course of her career, starting off as a reporter in various cities, including Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before making her way up to the national level. After graduating from college, Jones began working as a reporter for various local news networks before landing a role at Philadelphia's Fox 29, where she stayed for nearly a decade. In 2014, Jones officially joined NBC News as part of "Weekend Today." Over time, she transitioned into a larger role on the weekday version of "Today," eventually becoming one of the co-hosts of the show's third hour.
Jones, who has an estimated net worth of around $25 million, has benefited from her long-running NBC contract. In addition to her regular appearances on "Today," she has hosted specials, participated in major event coverage, and taken on projects outside the morning show, such as the "Off the Rails" radio show, for which she may earn additional money. She has since described the job as a longtime dream. "I do distinctly remember telling my grandmother that I wanted to be a news reporter. I'd seen a woman reporter on TV and admired her, and said, 'I want to be her!' My grandmother's eyes lit up in a way I hadn't seen before," Jones said in a 2026 interview with Philadelphia magazine.
Dylan Dreyer earns a reported $2 million per year
Dylan Dreyer has proven to be a key part of "Today" since joining the program in 2012. And her rise at NBC has turned into a major financial success story. Dreyer graduated from Rutgers University in her home state of New Jersey with a degree in meteorology. She worked at a few news stations before landing in Boston, where she covered all things weather for WHDH. In 2012, Dreyer made a big move, accepting an offer from NBC News to officially join the "Today" team as a meteorologist. Since that time, Dreyer's responsibilities at the network have expanded far beyond weather reports. And, in January 2019, she became a regular co-host on "Today's" third hour.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dreyer's role at "Today" put her in a different tax bracket. The anchor earns an estimated $2 million per year from NBC. In April 2026, Dreyer announced that she was launching a new podcast called "The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer." Between her long-running NBC contract, hosting opportunities, and additional television appearances, Dreyer has built a solid net worth of approximately $5 million — and that could continue to grow as she appears to be in the prime of her career.
Willie Geist has an estimated net worth of $14 million
Willie Geist started off his career in sports journalism. The son of longtime journalist Bill Geist, he got his start as a production assistant at CNN before moving into other roles with Fox Sports Net, Sports Illustrated, and CNN Sports. In January 2018, Geist shared a special anniversary with his fans. "I started my first steady job after college. I was a production assistant at CNN/Sports Illustrated in Atlanta (RIP)," he wrote on X. "I had no idea that day who I might be when I grew up. I was just psyched to have that ID," he added. Indeed, Geist would have quite the career glow-up.
After joining MSNBC in the mid-2000s, he gained experience as a co-host on "Morning Joe," where his sharp humor and conversational interview style helped him stand out. In 2012, Geist officially joined "Today" as a co-host of the weekend edition, eventually taking over as anchor of "Sunday Today." That same year, he was named co-host of "Today's" 9 a.m. hour. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Geist makes an estimated $5 million per year from NBC and has an estimated net worth of $14 million.
Laura Jarrett started working at NBC in 2022
Laura Jarrett's rise at NBC News has been a steady climb from legal reporting to a prominent on-air role, with her current salary reportedly in the low-to-mid seven-figure range as part of her expanding responsibilities at the network. According to Tuko, Jarrett earns somewhere between $1 million and $5 million per year as co-anchor of the Saturday edition of "Today," a role she's had since 2023. "In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight, and powerful storytelling," executive vice president of Today and Lifestyle, Libbie Leist, said of Jarrett at the time of her promotion, according to Variety. "Not only is she a terrific journalist, she's also a wonderful colleague. We can't wait to officially welcome her to 'Saturday Today,'" Leist added.
Additionally, Jarrett has been known to fill in as co-anchor during the weekday broadcasts, sitting alongside other "Today" cast members. Prior to being on national television, Jarrett earned her law degree from Harvard Law School and worked as a litigation attorney, focusing on complex legal cases in private practice. Her legal background eventually led her into journalism, where she joined CNN as a legal correspondent, covering major Supreme Court decisions, federal investigations, and high-profile political cases.
Peter Alexander has co-anchored 'Saturday Today' since 2018
Peter Alexander has become one of NBC News' most recognizable political reporters, serving as a senior White House correspondent and a frequent presence across major network programming. He joined NBC News in 2004 after starting his career in local television news and has worked his way into national reporting. In 2012, Alexander was officially named NBC's White House correspondent, a role that placed him at the center of presidential coverage and major political events. He later expanded his visibility even further by inking a deal to co-anchor the weekend edition of "Today" in 2018.
Over time, Alexander's responsibilities across the network resulted in a handsome paycheck. According to Closer, Alexander's salary sat somewhere around $1.5 million per year as of 2023. In March 2026, Alexander announced his decision to leave the "Today" family. "Honestly, we're in the business of using words, I've got no words to describe what this place has meant to me. NBC is at my core through and through," he said during a broadcast (via People). "I love everybody here. I wish everyone continued success," he continued, adding, "This is not the end, it's a beginning." Alexander will anchor MS NOW's 11 a.m. hour.
Hoda Kotb was earning upwards of $7 million per year before leaving 'Today'
Hoda Kotb is easily one of the most recognizable faces — and voices — in broadcast television. She first joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent on "Dateline." Her early work helped establish her reputation as a trusted storyteller, which eventually led to her becoming a regular presence on the network's morning programming. In 2007, she became a co-host of the fourth hour of "Today" alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, and, in 2018, she replaced Matt Lauer, who was fired by the network, as co-anchor of "Today" alongside Savannah Guthrie. Kotb was earning some $7 million per year on "Today," according to Page Six.
Kotb left "Today" in 2025 in hopes of being able to spend more time with her two daughters, Hope and Haley. However, she has returned to the morning show on a per diem basis after Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, suddenly disappeared. While it's unclear what NBC might be paying Kotb to fill in, she has seemed more than willing to come in and help out, especially because Guthrie is one of her closest friends. As far as what else Kotb is up to these days, she launched a wellness brand app called "Joy 101" in 2025 and hosts a YouTube series called "Joy Rides." According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kotb has an estimated net worth of $60 million.