Here's How Much The Anchors On Today Reportedly Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have ever found yourself wondering what it takes to wake up America each morning, the answer isn't just early alarms and a ton of caffeine — apparently, it's also some seriously impressive paychecks. The "Today" show and its cast have been a morning-TV staple for decades, with news, interviews, and lifestyle segments shaping how millions of viewers start their day. And at the center of it all are the anchors who keep things moving for those first four hours (7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.). The early-morning grind behind the scenes is no small commitment, with anchors often arriving hours before airtime to prep for the day ahead. That consistency, coupled with the ability to handle a fast-moving broadcast, has helped turn "Today" into one of the most recognizable programs in morning television. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that visibility has translated into major earning power for the show's on-air talent.

While NBC doesn't publish official salary breakdowns, estimates over the years have given viewers a sense of just how valuable these anchor roles are. We've gathered what's been consistently reported about the current "Today" anchors' estimated salaries and net worth figures — and some of the numbers are eye-opening. Here's a closer look at what the "Today" anchors are reportedly earning and how those figures stack up.