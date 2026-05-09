Rumors Swirling Around The Today Show Cast We Can't Ignore

While discussing all of the rumors swirling around the "Today" show, we would be absolutely remiss not to address the elephant in the room that is famous former "Today" co-anchor and co-host Hoda Kotb filling in for both Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. As you may recall, Kotb first filled in for Guthrie following the horrific disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, then for Melvin while he took spring break with his family.

As you may recall, Kotb left the "Today" show in January 2025, citing a wish to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she revealed on "Today" in September 2024, when she first announced she was leaving. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

In April 2026, however, fresh off the heels of subbing in for Guthrie and Melvin, Radar reported that Kotb was secretly vying to get her old job back. "Being back on set hit her hard," a source told the celebrity gossip and entertainment news site. "She realized how much she misses it. She'd absolutely go back if the door opened." Unfortunately for Kotb, however, it appears that ship has sailed. "The show has moved forward without her," the source said.