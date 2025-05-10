We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Few television shows have experienced the longevity of NBC's "Today." Making its debut in 1952, "Today" blazed trails in broadcasting as TV's first morning show, setting the template for the numerous imitators that followed. Since then, the show has continued to evolve, delivering a mix of news, weather, and celebrity interviews that's proven to be a winning formula with viewers.

Of course, "Today" has not been without its controversies over the years. Early on, the show pulled off one of the strangest stunts in TV history by bringing in a chimpanzee named J. Fred Muggs to co-anchor with Dave Garroway. Behind the scenes, the chimp proved violent and problematic, once biting actor Martha Raye when she appeared on the show. While it's a given that PETA would today decry using an animal that way, viewers were delighted by his antics. During the primate's time on the show, Muggs boosted ratings and was even sent on a tour around the globe to promote "Today."

Since then, "Today" has experienced some far darker scandals, ranging from the firing of a once-beloved anchor due to some shocking allegations of sexual misconduct, to the backlash that ensued when a veteran female anchor was seemingly shoved aside to make way for a younger woman. To find out more about the show's history of controversy, read on to experience the shady side of the "Today" show.

