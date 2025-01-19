Matt Lauer's rise to the top of network television news did not happen overnight. Beginning his career as a production assistant for a local TV station in West Virginia, soon wound up on the air, delivering the news. By the early 1980s, he was anchoring local newscasts, and by the end of the decade had started making a name for himself in New York City.

He came to NBC in 1992, co-anchoring local NYC broadcasts "Today in New York" and "Live at Five." It was during this time that Lauer began appearing on NBC's national morning show, "Today," on a fill-in basis. Those appearances eventually led to a full-time gig, and "Today" remained his home until it all came crashing down in 2017.

Within hours, Lauer experienced the most dramatic of falls, transforming instantly from one of America's most trusted television personalities to an outright pariah. So dark were the allegations made against him that he utterly vanished from the media landscape, leading many to wonder whatever happened to Lauer. To find out more, keep on reading and it will become crystal clear why the downfall of Matt Lauer is so disturbing.