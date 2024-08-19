The Shady Side Of Dr. Phil
Some say Phillip "Dr. Phil" McGraw built a career by bettering individuals' lives through his talk show, "Dr. Phil." Others, however, say he exploited their pain for ratings. Either way, he has proved to be highly controversial. While they say all publicity is good publicity, the saying may not ring true for McGraw, whose shady behavior may be why several former guests and employees have spoken out about the television personality.
Dr. Catherine Nobile, Director of Nobile Psychology in New York, talked to Nicki Swift exclusively about the dangers of a talk show toeing the line between entertainment and mental health services, especially since McGraw hasn't been a licensed psychologist since 2006. "The public and highly televised format of his interviews can pressure guests into sharing deeply personal information that would typically be handled in private and confidential setting," said Nobile. "This can raise significant ethical issues about protecting the guests' privacy and the true intentions behind the show's interventions."
Despite the criticism against him, the "Dr. Phil" show was widely popular until its cancellation in 2023. Now, McGraw has moved on to his new show "Dr. Phil Primetime," which premiered in 2024, complete with all the eye-brow-raising methods that a non-psychologist can offer regarding mental health. The talk show host often tells his guests to "Get Real," but he might need to take his own advice. Here's a look at the shady side of Dr. Phil — trusted mental health professional or total quack?
Dr. Phil no longer has a psychology license
"Dr. Phil" fans may be surprised to know that Phillip McGraw is not currently licensed to practice psychology. Throughout his nearly two decades on television advising guests on mental health, he lacked a psychology license (his having expired in 2006). While McGraw presents himself as a mental health professional, he wraps his "services" in air-tight guest waivers to avoid legal sanctions since he can't legally offer psychiatric care.
What Dr. Phil offered to his audience was a mix of entertainment and self-help advice. He described his vision during the American Psychological Association's Annual Convention in 2006, saying to the crowd, "What if you could deliver common sense, understandable information about life and living and deliver it to the safety, security, and privacy of people's homes every day for free? I knew that if I could pull it off, it would be a forum unlike any I'd ever seen before."
His "forum" was widely popular on television, drawing millions of viewers and taking the top spot for most popular daytime syndicated talk show for a decade. But it came at the expense of several disgruntled guests and taping attendees, who criticized McGraw for putting on a façade. "It is pure entertainment and he should stop insinuating that it is anything but that, especially not real counseling," former audience member Neal David Sutz to Today. But Paramount executive Terry Wood said McGraw reminded his guests "every day that you should not substitute his judgment for your own."
He was reprimanded by the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists
Part of the reason Dr. Phil decided not to renew his psychology license after 2006 may be due to allegations that threatened his professional reputation. In 1989, Phillip McGraw was accused of sexual abuse by a woman who was treated by him in the 1980s. The complaint triggered an investigation by the Texas State Board of Examiners and Psychologists, who reprimanded McGraw "for hiring the woman too soon after she was a patient," according to TV Guide (via the New York Post). While the pair were said to have "an inappropriate dual relationship," the report did not list evidence of sexual abuse.
"I have never so much as patted this woman on the back," McGraw told TV Guide at the time, calling the allegations "absolutely and totally false." He added that the case was "fully investigated and dismissed." "She came to work for me for five or six weeks and then left. Later she files this complaint," he clarified. "With 20/20 hindsight, it would have been better if I'd never seen her again. But it had nothing to do with sexual allegations whatsoever."
But with McGraw running an entertainment empire, renewing his license isn't mandatory. After all, he cashes in millions to simply give advice, so why bother? "I retired my license ... I don't need a license ... I've chosen instead to pursue another course and use of my education," he previously admitted (via Everyday Psychology).
Dr. Phil settled a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit after advertising shady weight products
Phillip McGraw is known to advertise different types of health products on his show, whether it be skincare or weight loss supplements. But one diet pill he touted on air led to a massive lawsuit after customers complained that the product was later taken off the shelves.
Dr. Phil started advertising Shape Up! on his talk show in 2003, helping market the line of multivitamins, nutrition bars, and shakes that were supposed to help customers lose weight. The only problem, however, was that customers accused McGraw of touting a false narrative by making claims about the company that were not true and misrepresenting the product. This came after the Federal Trade Commission investigated CSA Nutraceuticals, the product makers, in 2004 for false advertising. CSA Nutraceuticals eventually stopped producing Shape Up! following the concerns.
McGraw settled the lawsuit involving multiple upset Shape Up! customers for $10.5 million, and the plaintiffs were allowed to either select a replacement product or a cash compensation as a result. Lucky for Dr. Phil, he was off the hook for being required to contribute to the fund, as his insurance covered the settlement costs. According to court documents obtained by the New York Daily News (via Today), the television personality called for "the STRONGEST of disclaimers" before agreeing to partner with the ill-fated brand.
Dr. Phil employees bailed a teenager out of jail after she was charged with beating
Dr. Phil goes the distance to secure guests for his talk shows, but some speculate that he and his staff take it a step too far. Phillip McGraw is often accused of chasing down vulnerable individuals, promising them help, and going to questionable lengths for a buzzworthy interview. After all, the viral meme featuring Bhad Bhabie and her "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" line was born on the show and has since become an iconic moment in pop culture.
Not everybody is relishing in his methodology, however. In 2008, McGraw came under fire when "Dr. Phil" employees bailed out a teenage girl who was charged in a school beating. McGraw's then-spokeswoman Terri Corigliano confirmed to Today at the time that staff members posted bail for Mercades Nichols, who was involved in a filmed beating of another teen alongside seven other individuals. Nichols was charged with kidnapping and misdemeanor battery for her role in the physical altercation.
While the "Dr. Phil" show provided financial help to guests and potential guests to offset the costs to travel and tape the interview, Corigliano stated that "certain staff members went beyond our guidelines" in posting the bail. Thus, production decided not to move forward with the story.
Britney Spears' parents called out Dr. Phil's character
In the midst of what the media called Britney Spears' "public breakdown," Dr. Phil somehow managed to steal a bit of the spotlight. Spears was transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in 2008, strapped down in a gurney on psychiatric orders after refusing to relinquish custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears' parents, Lynne and Jamie, called on Phillip McGraw to visit their daughter in the hospital after having a close friendship with the television personality and his wife, Robin, for years.
McGraw was too little too late, arriving as the pop star was arranging her belongings to check out of the hospital. He did make it in time to get his 15 minutes of fame, however, releasing a press release about his drop-in. "My meeting with Britney and some of her family members this morning in her room at Cedars leaves me convinced more than ever that she is in dire need of both medical and psychological intervention ... I am very concerned for her," he said at the time (via Today).
The Spears' family spokesperson Lou Taylor told Today that his public statement was "inappropriate" admitting, "The family basically extended an invitation of trust as a resource to support them, not to make a public statement." Dr. Phil hit back, telling Entertainment Tonight (via Today), "Somebody needs to step up and provide a vector to get this young woman into some quality care ... I do not apologize one whit, not one second."
A former patient accused him of holding her captive
Dr. Phil was hit with a massive lawsuit in 2009 after a former patient of his accused him of several crimes, including false imprisonment and fraud. Shirley Rae Dieu came forward with the case after seeking out Phillip McGraw in 2007 for treatment. She alleged that the "Dr. Phil" star confined her to a room where she wasn't allowed to sleep or eat, adding that she was "forced to be in the same room with a completely live naked man while he exposed his entire naked body, genitals and all," as per court documents obtained by People.
McGraw denied all wrongdoing, writing in a statement (via People), "All of Shirley Rae Dieu's claims are without merit. As with all of the occupants of the DR. PHIL House, Ms. Dieu participated voluntarily, having submitted her personal story with the hope that she could confront, and overcome, her individual issues." The suit was later dismissed in 2011.
The television star was sued yet again in 2011 after airing a report on the infamous Natalee Holloway case, which involved the missing American tourist who went missing in Aruba in 2005. The "Dr. Phil" show aired hidden-camera footage that featured former suspects Deepak and Satish Kalpoe, leading the brothers to file a defamation lawsuit against McGraw and CBS, accusing them of editing the footage to paint them in an unfair light. McGraw and CBS refuted the allegations, however, that lawsuit was also dismissed years later in 2015.
Dr. Phil and the case of the mysterious dog bite
Dr. Phil was involved in quite literally a hairy situation in 2011 when his friend was attacked by his family dog. Janet Harris, a skin care specialist and good friend to Phillip McGraw and his wife, Robin, sued the former psychologist after she developed a severe bacterial infection due to dog bites caused by Maggie, their Korean Jindo.
According to court filings obtained by Radar, Harris claimed she was attacked by the dog without warning. "Complications from the dog bite injuries forced Janet to seek emergency medical treatment and required extended home nursing care to recover from an incapacitating infection called pastuerella multocida," said Harris' legal representatives.
McGraw also persuaded Harris not to go to the hospital after the incident, instead providing her with antibiotics from a nurse he was in contact with. But Harris' condition worsened as an outcome, with the bite and infection resulting in hearing loss and tremors in her hand. Harris sued Dr. Phil for damages after she was forced to stop working, asking for $7 million in compensation. The case was ultimately settled in 2013, and the details remain confidential.
He was involved in a publicized legal fight with his former employee
Phillip McGraw may not be in the running for boss of the year — especially if some of his former employees have a say in the matter. In 2015, Dr. Phil was sued by his former segment producer Leah Rothman, who he had worked with for over a decade. Rothman accused McGraw of causing her emotional turmoil as well as falsely imprisoning her and other employees in a meeting while he cursed at them for allegedly leaking private information to the media.
Rothman reportedly took recordings of behind-the-scenes footage from the "Dr. Phil" archives to help her case, which supposedly showed McGraw's alleged temper tantrums backstage. McGraw's production company, Peteski Productions, countersued, claiming Rothman was attempting to sell the footage to the National Enquirer. Ultimately, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap sided with McGraw and his production company, stating that Rothman could not use the videos because they were acquired in bad faith. "Rothman did not copy to then educate the masses or to further the greater good," read Gilstrap's decision (via Forbes). "She copied to aid her pending lawsuit seeking money damages where she is the only plaintiff and sole potential beneficiary."
Former guests say Dr. Phil put their health at risk
Phillip McGraw was the center of an investigation by STAT News and the Boston Globe in 2017, revealing some serious questions about the talk show host's character. Todd Herzog, who appeared on the show in 2013, was described by McGraw as a guest "close to death" due to his bouts with alcoholism. But while his tumultuous behavior may have captivated viewers, they were none the wiser about what allegedly occurred before Herzog came on stage.
"I was completely sober. And then they pulled me into my dressing room and there was two liters of vodka," Herzog told STAT News. "Being unsupervised by my parents I drank the entire bottle," he said, adding that a person on set gave him a Xanax before the taping. "I'd never taken Xanax before in my life," Herzog admitted. The result was an off-the-rails interview, one great for ratings but not so therapeutic for the guest himself.
Dr. Catherine Nobile called Dr. Phil's methodology "concerning," telling Nicki Swift, "His show tends to focus more on creating dramatic moments rather than offering genuine support, which can result in the exploitation of guests' struggles." Herzog's intense interview was a prime example, which featured him being carried onto the stage and submitting a breathalyzer test. Dr. Phil even brought up the possibility of Herzog's mother having to "bury" him if the alcohol were to end his life. "His style is sometimes confrontational and harsh, often appearing more judgmental than supportive, exacerbating the distress of those seeking help," Nobile explained.
He was sued for sending a guest to a ranch where she was allegedly abused
Dr. Phil faced intense backlash from two former guests who were sent to teenage behavior camps on his recommendation. Hannah Archuleta and Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) were both subjected to treatment at Turn-About Ranch in Utah, which offers residential programs for what they call "troubled youth."
Archuleta filed a lawsuit against McGraw in 2021, two years after first appearing on his show, seeking unspecified damages for sexual abuse she claimed to have endured while at Turn-About Ranch. She claimed she was groped by an unidentified male employee and that Dr. Phil and CBS should be held responsible for their supposed negligent role in the matter for sending her to the facility. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie M. Bowick didn't agree she had enough evidence to prove a case, however, and dismissed the suit in 2022.
Archuleta's actions caused former guest Bhad Bhabie to speak out about the alleged abuse as well, claiming she was handcuffed in the dead of night and forced into the camp. "When I had seen the punishments [Archuleta] was given, I knew I really had to say something ... because I truly believe they did that," she said in a YouTube video. Dr. Catherine Nobile says these troubled teen camps can often do much more harm than good. "The harsh disciplinary techniques used at these centers can deepen the psychological distress of the individuals they aim to help rather than fostering a supportive and healing environment," she shared with Nicki Swift.
Dr. Phil was accused of 'exploiting' Shelley Duvall
Dr. Phil's interview practices have long been questioned, but his report on actor Shelley Duvall left many viewers stunned. Phillip McGraw interviewed "The Shining" star in 2016 in her Texas home, where she had lived since she seemingly vanished from Hollywood decades ago. In the interview, Duvall seems unable to provide clear, coherent answers. Still, McGraw pressed on, allowing her to elaborate on some of her more eccentric theories, like her belief that the late Robin Williams was still alive and her openly admitting to being "very sick."
Several celebrities were left outraged after the sit-down, with Vivian Kubrick, daughter of "The Shining" director Stanley Kubrick, who wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Your exploitive use of Shelly Duvall is a form of LURID ENTERTAINMENT and is shameful." Dr. Phil didn't back down, however, telling CNN in 2013, "I don't regret what I did," adding that he and his staff worked with the actor in the year following the interview and offered her psychiatric services. Duvall, who died in 2024, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she regretted the interview almost immediately. "I found out the kind of person he is the hard way," she recalled.
"He often conducts what appear to be therapy sessions in a highly public and televised environment, which completely disregards the confidentiality that is crucial for effective and emotionally safe psychological care," said Dr. Catherine Nobile. "This public exposure can exacerbate the emotional distress of individuals seeking help, adding to their existing problems."