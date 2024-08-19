Some say Phillip "Dr. Phil" McGraw built a career by bettering individuals' lives through his talk show, "Dr. Phil." Others, however, say he exploited their pain for ratings. Either way, he has proved to be highly controversial. While they say all publicity is good publicity, the saying may not ring true for McGraw, whose shady behavior may be why several former guests and employees have spoken out about the television personality.

Dr. Catherine Nobile, Director of Nobile Psychology in New York, talked to Nicki Swift exclusively about the dangers of a talk show toeing the line between entertainment and mental health services, especially since McGraw hasn't been a licensed psychologist since 2006. "The public and highly televised format of his interviews can pressure guests into sharing deeply personal information that would typically be handled in private and confidential setting," said Nobile. "This can raise significant ethical issues about protecting the guests' privacy and the true intentions behind the show's interventions."

Despite the criticism against him, the "Dr. Phil" show was widely popular until its cancellation in 2023. Now, McGraw has moved on to his new show "Dr. Phil Primetime," which premiered in 2024, complete with all the eye-brow-raising methods that a non-psychologist can offer regarding mental health. The talk show host often tells his guests to "Get Real," but he might need to take his own advice. Here's a look at the shady side of Dr. Phil — trusted mental health professional or total quack?