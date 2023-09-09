Celebs Who Can't Stand Dr. Phil

How did Dr. Phil host his Emmy-nominated television program "The Dr. Phil Show" for twenty years without even being a real doctor? It's the question on many Americans minds and it depends on how you view the word "doctor." Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, got his doctorate in psychology in 1979 — but he hasn't been licensed to practice in any state in nearly two decades. This means that any medical diagnosis he gave on his show was subject to legal sanctions given that it's illegal to practice without a license in California, where he filmed.

But the talk show host did his homework. His show avoided roadblocks by guests signing an agreement acknowledging that they were only getting "advice," and not actual medical counseling. Viewers have long questioned the host's credibility, calling him out for being a quack who does more harm than good. Even his former employees have accused him of a toxic and exploitative workplace. Despite numerous sexual assault accusations as well as charges against him for professional misconduct, he continued to welcome hundreds of guests until his show aired its final season in 2023.

In Dr. Phil's eyes — he doesn't need a certificate to help (or harm depending on your view) whoever steps foot onto his show. "I retired my license ... I don't need a license ... I've chosen instead to pursue another course and use of my education," he has previously said in a statement. License or not, we're taking a look at all the celebs who can't stand Dr. Phil.