The Untold Truth Of Dr. Phil

Television viewers were first introduced to Dr. Phil McGraw back in the late 1990s when he appeared on Oprah Winfrey's daytime talk show to provide relationship advice. Dr. Phil, as he came to be known, has a Ph.D. in psychology and quickly became a hit with viewers; before long he began appearing on the show weekly to dole out common-sense, tough-love tactics. The popularity he experienced from all that exposure on television's No. 1 daytime show led him to quickly become a celebrity in his own right, publishing books and appearing on TV talk shows while he cannily built his own brand.

In 2002, McGraw stepped out from under Winfrey's wing and went solo with his own daytime show, produced by Winfrey's Harpo Productions. "Dr. Phil" proved to be an instant hit, becoming the second most-watched show in daytime (after Winfrey's, of course). His benefactor and mentor, Winfrey, has had no problem taking credit for his success. "He'd never done TV before," Winfrey told viewers during an episode of "Oprah." "I really discovered him, and have created this." McGraw, to his credit, was only too happy to concur. "I often say I'm the first graduate from Oprah University, and that's a pretty great place to learn how to do television," he told Variety.

Despite his decades in the public eye, how well do viewers really know the man behind the TV show? To find out more, read on for a deep dive into the untold truth of Dr. Phil.