Tragic Details About Bhad Bhabie
Bhad Bhabie became an online sensation after her 2016 appearance on "Dr. Phil" went viral. The rapper was just 13 years old when she sat down with the talk show host to talk about her tumultuous relationship with her mother and aversion to authority. During the episode, Bhabie — real name Danielle Bregoli — quickly turned into a meme when her street-fighting tendencies led her to utter the famous words: "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?"
Since her infamous interview with Dr. Phil, Bhabie has gone on to have a successful rap career. She landed a Billboard Hot 100 hit with her debut single, "These Heauxs," becoming the youngest female rapper to achieve such a feat at just 14 years old. After signing and later parting ways with Atlantic Records, the "Gucci Flip Flops" singer went on to create her own label "BHAD Music" in 2021.
Despite her rising in the ranks in the music industry, the meme-turned-rapper has a dark past. Bhabie's complicated history goes beyond her behavioral problems that were exploited on "Dr. Phil," as the singer has dealt with her fair share of trauma throughout her life.
Bhad Bhabie has a strained relationship with her mother
When Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, brought her daughter on the "Dr. Phil" show in 2016, she had no idea it would be a catalyst for her daughter's fame. Hoping to tame her daughter's attitude problems and fix the strain in their relationship, Bregoli joined her daughter in the on-air therapy session.
During the sit-down, Dr. Phil alluded to Bhabie's mother's bouts with cancer and her absent father being some reasons for the rapper lashing out at loved ones. The "22" singer wasn't keen on talking out her feelings with the television host and essentially shot down attempts to get to the bottom of her "self-destructive" behavioral problems. Despite admitting she loved her mother and had a close relationship with her growing up, the singer continued to be hostile during the uncomfortable segment.
Long after the TV appearance, the once troubled teen admitted she still has a tumultuous relationship with her mother. In 2023, the rapper took to her Instagram (via PopBuzz), writing: "My mom show[s] the same pattern [with] everyone [that] come[s] into my life. At this point, it's her no one else. I live my life in fear of this lady every day. She's mentally sick and I'm scared of what she's capable of." She added: "Every time I ask her to move out and offer to pay in full for a house for her she threatens me and threatens my boyfriend and friends."
Bhad Bhabie claims she endured abuse at a behavioral camp
Bhad Bhabie may have left "Dr. Phil" with more psychological damage than she came with. Shortly after her segment on the show, the singer was sent to Turn-About Ranch, a camp in Utah meant for rehabilitating misbehaving teenagers. Despite returning to the talk show after her stint at the ranch and vaguely saying she had a positive experience, Bhabie came out years later with a much different response. In 2021, the rapper made some shocking allegations in a video she released in partnership with Breaking Code Silence, highlighting several abuses the artist claimed she faced during her stay. From improper hygiene to extreme levels of punishment, Bhabie alleged she underwent months of unfair treatment and blamed Dr. Phil for his role in the matter.
The talk show host responded to the accusations in an interview with News Nation. "She went to Turn-About four or five years ago. If she had a bad experience, obviously I would hate that," Dr. Phil said. "We don't have anything to do with what happens with guests once they leave the stage. That's between the guardian and the parent, and whatever facility they go."
Bhabie called out Dr. Phil for allegedly lying in his response, saying, "Are you f***ing nuts? ... My mother signed a Consent [for] Release of Information to send progress reports directly from Turn-About to the 'Dr. Phil' show. So when you say you don't have any f***ing feedback from them, that is not true."
She alleged camp counselors forced her to stay awake
Bhad Bhabie brought several abuse claims against Turn-About Ranch to light, including allegations that staff members penalized campers using methods that were detrimental to their health and hygiene. In her 2021 Breaking Code Silence YouTube video, the rapper claimed that she was denied a shower for three days upon arriving at the camp. "They wouldn't let me lay down for nothing," she revealed. "Like, I was falling asleep and they were like, 'Uh uh, get up, get up!'"
Bhabie stated that employees made up their own harrowing punishments for even minor infractions. "Even if you don't know the rules, if you f*** up, you're still in trouble," she added. While the camp was far from the "bougie" lifestyle Bhabie said she was accustomed to, she claimed she wasn't prepared for what awaited her at Turn-About Ranch. "They take away like necessity privileges like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold," she recounted.
But Bhabie isn't the only "Dr. Phil" alumni who claimed that they endured a harrowing experience at Turn-About Ranch. Hannah Archuleta filed a lawsuit against the behavior camp in 2021, claiming a staff member had touched her inappropriately. In response, a representative of the camp wrote in a statement, "We interviewed other students and staff members and were unable to corroborate her story ... We would never take lightly an allegation of mistreatment to any of our students."
A teen murdered a staff member during Bhabie's stay
In addition to her claims about the cruel punishments, Bhad Bhabie revealed that a fellow camper had killed a staff member during her stay at Turn-About Ranch. In her video, Bhabie explained she was doing her morning chores when she overheard an employee's walkie-talkie alerting them to the tragic incident.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Clay Brewer had a history of addiction and suicidal thoughts when he arrived at Turn-About Ranch in 2016. After attempting to commit suicide during his stay and dealing with his withdrawal symptoms, Brewer's emotions reached a high on the fifth day of his stay. The teenager launched himself at 61-year-old staffer Jimmy Woolsey when he came to check on Brewer and other campers. He fatally injured Woolsey by hitting him with a piece of metal and attacked another employee, Alicia Keller, who attempted to stop him. Brewer later told police: "I paused," adding, "I couldn't bear to think about what I had done. I just stood there." Keller was left with disabling injuries, dying just two years after the fateful incident.
In 2018, Brewer pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges and was sentenced to five years with the possibility of life in prison. Bhabie admitted in her video that her fellow campers were left "traumatized" by the incident, adding, "That's scary, like ... you got kids here that are killing people."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, or is in crisis, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Bhabie hated the fact that she became a meme
Bhad Bhabie had an adverse reaction to her overnight fame. Following her on-air "Dr. Phil" debacle, Bhabie was sent to Turn-About Ranch, where she was completely cut off from communication with the outside world. For months, the artist was unaware how much of an impact her "Cash me outside" catch phrase had on the Internet.
"When that meme blew up, I didn't know. I had just gotten home. I hadn't been on social media for months. I hadn't even seen a phone for months ... I didn't even know how to say the word 'meme,'" she explained in a 2017 interview with Fader.
Although she was able to build her career off the meme, Bhabie shared in her 2021 YouTube video that still has regrets about how she appeared to the rest of the world. "My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story," she said. "For years, I didn't even want to talk about it." She continued: "That meme made it seem like I was an evil, hateful girl. That's why I hate it so much because that's not me ... Y'all can't judge somebody's whole life off of a 30-second clip ... I always wanted people to know me for me," she concluded.
She regrets cussing out fans
Bhad Bhabie had a hard time adjusting to her online fame, especially when it came to her newfound fans. In her 2017 Fader interview, the rapper admitted she was shocked to find strangers asking to take photos with her on the street.
"At first, I didn't know how to handle it," she explained to the publication. "My instinct was to, like, cuss everyone out who said it to me. Every fan that would come to me and say, 'Can I take a picture with you?' [I'd say,] 'F*** you, why the f*** do you want to take a picture of me? I don't even know who the f*** you are and you're coming up taking a picture of me, saying this wack a** s*** to me?"
Since her initial popularity boom, Bhabie has said she has accepted her stardom. The artist boasts over 16 million followers on her Instagram, who she calls her "Bhabie Gang." Forced to come to terms with being an overnight sensation, the rapper told Fader: "Soon as I realized, like, okay, I'm famous. I wasn't, like, big-headed about it ... I was just like, I need to be, like, sorta respectful."
She was hesitant to come forward with her alleged abuse
After fellow survivor Hannah Archuleta filed her lawsuit against Turn-About Ranch, Bhad Bhabie revealed that this was what encouraged her to share her story after years of silence. In her 2021 reaction video to Dr. Phil's News Nation interview, the rapper responded to Dr. Phil's suggestion that she should have spoken out about her accusations when the alleged abuse occurred. "You're also saying that when I was 13 I should have known how to file a complaint about a program," she said. "The only thing that made me comfortable was Hannah speaking out, so I'm going to talk about it now. Someone needs to have her back."
The "Hi Bich" singer also explained in her Breaking Silence video that there is technically no evidence from her time at Turn-About Ranch. Without phones or communication with the outside world, she had no way to corroborate her story. She added that Archuleta was allegedly punished for reporting the incident at the camp, which inspired Bhabie to come out with her own accusations about the harsh punishments. "I really have to say something ... because I truly believe that they [abused her]," she said.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Archuleta's separate lawsuit against CBS and Phil McGraw — a.k.a. Dr. Phil — was dismissed in 2022 after a judge claimed the accusations occurred during the taping of the "Dr. Phil" show, which is protected by "the exercise of free speech on matters of public interest: television and mental health."
She said Billie Eilish disappeared from her life
From the best of friends to no longer friends, Bhad Bhabie and Billie Eilish have a complicated history. The rapper explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she originally connected with the "Happier Than Ever" singer on Instagram and instantly hit it off. Their friendship grew over the pair's mutual love for singer XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018.
"[Billie] came to my house and we just listened to his music and cried all day like some little b***hes. Ever since then, we've been real tight," Bhabie said of their bond. But their friendship took a turn the following year when fans began questioning whether or not the two still hung out. "I just feel like either someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person," Bhabie told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "Or she was getting too big to where she didn't want to associate herself with my brand. And that's perfectly fine, I understand that, but it sucks to have a friend and they just disappear. But I'm not mad at her, she's not mad at me. It is what it is," she clarified.
While the "Ocean Eyes" singer has remained silent on the issue, there definitely won't be a Bhabie and Eilish collaboration coming anytime soon. "That's not on me," she said of the duo working together "A lot of people just don't want to associate themselves with my brand. They think I'm this evil devil child."
Bhabie revealed she almost died in a 2023 car accident
Bhad Bhabie's first car accident in January 2023 left the rapper traumatized. The "Trust Me" singer was a passenger in her car when her friend, Tilan, crashed with enough force to deploy all of the air bags. Bhabie took to her Instagram (via X) to reveal photos of the accident, saying, "This was my first car accident, I'm still shook up and don't even wanna get in a car ever again. This experience sure showed me who really give af and who don't! Thank god I wasn't driving bc I wouldn't have knew what tf to do."
The rapper went on to write that she was "beyond devastated," revealing that her first car was "totaled and over with." She went on to add that: "If the car wasn't so heavy tilan would probably b dead." From stealing cars (as purported on her "Dr. Phil" segment) to crashing them, Bhabie has had quite a rocky history with vehicles.