Tragic Details About Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie became an online sensation after her 2016 appearance on "Dr. Phil" went viral. The rapper was just 13 years old when she sat down with the talk show host to talk about her tumultuous relationship with her mother and aversion to authority. During the episode, Bhabie — real name Danielle Bregoli — quickly turned into a meme when her street-fighting tendencies led her to utter the famous words: "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?"

Since her infamous interview with Dr. Phil, Bhabie has gone on to have a successful rap career. She landed a Billboard Hot 100 hit with her debut single, "These Heauxs," becoming the youngest female rapper to achieve such a feat at just 14 years old. After signing and later parting ways with Atlantic Records, the "Gucci Flip Flops" singer went on to create her own label "BHAD Music" in 2021.

Despite her rising in the ranks in the music industry, the meme-turned-rapper has a dark past. Bhabie's complicated history goes beyond her behavioral problems that were exploited on "Dr. Phil," as the singer has dealt with her fair share of trauma throughout her life.