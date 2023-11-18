The Shady Side Of Bhad Bhabie

Danielle Bregoli — known by the stage name Bhad Bhabie — was 14 years old when she became an international meme. Her 2016 appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show as her mom, Barbara Bregoli's, out-of-control teen went viral after she infamously said to the TV doctor, "Cash me outside, how 'bout dat?" Clocking her newfound Internet fame, Bregoli began a rap career, and her wild child style and combative mama followed her into the music business. She quickly dropped multiple singles and an EP, collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Kodak Black, and became the youngest woman to land on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017.

She isn't just some messy kid, though. In between her dramatic antics and outbursts, Bregoli's tragic history of abuse and the dangerous camp for troubled teens she was forced to attend by Dr. Phil have surfaced, all of which have helped to shed light on the reasons behind her misbehavior. Through her interviews and appearances, fans have clocked how much she has matured over the years, appreciating her courage to speak out and even start school scholarships.

Still, Bregoli has done some pretty shady things over the years. From cultural appropriation to threatening people's lives, this Bhabie has definitely been Bad.