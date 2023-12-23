Whatever Happened To Matt Lauer?
Matt Lauer lives a very different life after his "Today Show" scandal and firing. For over two decades, Lauer made a name for himself as a co-anchor for "The Today Show" and through his high-profile celebrity interviews. However in November 2017, the former TV star was fired by NBC Universal after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by a female co-worker, per NBC News. According to the news outlet, the unidentified individual claimed that the incidents occurred during the 2014 Sochi Olympics and continued after the games were completed. Hours after his firing, Variety released a shocking report with more women coming forward about Lauer's alleged misconduct.
In the shocking exposé, which was the result of a two-month investigation, he was accused of gifting a sex toy to a female colleague that included an explicit note. Another individual said that he exposed his penis to her in his office. Lastly, Lauer reportedly crossed the line with female producers by asking about their sex lives. "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused other by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement following the allegations. Shortly after the news surfaced, Lauer's personal life took a nosedive, with his wife at the time, Annette Roque, filing for divorce. With it being over six years since the scandal took place, some are curious to know what the former news personality is up to.
Matt Lauer is living a simple life outside of the spotlight
Six years after his shocking departure from the "Today Show," Matt Lauer has kept a relatively low profile. In a statement to People in November 2023, a source revealed that he's living a quiet life out of the entertainment spotlight. "It's a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about. He's dating, he's close with his kids," the insider explained. "He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Rouge] on Long Island, and they manage it together." Another source added that Lauer sold his home in the Hamptons to spend more time in New Zealand, where he owns another property. "He feels peace there, loves it, loves the people, and it's good for his productivity level," they continued.
Lastly, the first source revealed that his new laidback lifestyle has significantly shaken his social circle, with Lauer supposedly stepping away from many of his old friendships. While Lauer is no longer living a life as one of the most notable TV anchors, he has still managed to make headlines for his romance with Shamin Abas. According to Page Six, the two first started dating in December 2019. "Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years," a source said. However, in August 2023, a source revealed to OK! Magazine that their relationship was on the rocks. "He and Abas are not as compatible as previously thought, they said.
Matt Lauer is looking to make a TV comeback
Even though Matt Lauer lives a quiet life in the Hamptons, he still has his sights set on making a TV comeback. "He thinks that he should be able to have a comeback," a source revealed to Page Six in February 2023. "He's still pretty upset about how he was ousted at NBC and upset at all the people he thought were his friends who turned their backs on him." The source went on to say that despite his frustrations, he has accepted responsibility for his mistakes, which has helped him become a more humble person. "He understands that there might not be any sort of appetite for [a comeback]," the insider added. "In other words, he wants to see if there would be any chance — but he understands fully that there might be zero chance. He's not unrealistic."
While the verdict is still out on whether Lauer will return to the TV world of journalism, he did have a mini-reunion with his "Today" co-hosts off camera. On December 9, 2023, the news personality rubbed shoulders with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and more while attending "Today Show" producer Jennifer Long's wedding to Reid Sterrett. "Matt Lauer was totally normal, friendly, and cordial to his former 'Today' show colleagues at the wedding," an insider told People. "There was no awkwardness. They all talked. Savannah gave Matt a hug, and they talked for several minutes."