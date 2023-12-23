Whatever Happened To Matt Lauer?

Matt Lauer lives a very different life after his "Today Show" scandal and firing. For over two decades, Lauer made a name for himself as a co-anchor for "The Today Show" and through his high-profile celebrity interviews. However in November 2017, the former TV star was fired by NBC Universal after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by a female co-worker, per NBC News. According to the news outlet, the unidentified individual claimed that the incidents occurred during the 2014 Sochi Olympics and continued after the games were completed. Hours after his firing, Variety released a shocking report with more women coming forward about Lauer's alleged misconduct.

In the shocking exposé, which was the result of a two-month investigation, he was accused of gifting a sex toy to a female colleague that included an explicit note. Another individual said that he exposed his penis to her in his office. Lastly, Lauer reportedly crossed the line with female producers by asking about their sex lives. "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused other by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement following the allegations. Shortly after the news surfaced, Lauer's personal life took a nosedive, with his wife at the time, Annette Roque, filing for divorce. With it being over six years since the scandal took place, some are curious to know what the former news personality is up to.