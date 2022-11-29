Source Gives Rare Insight Into Matt Lauer's Ongoing Struggles After Disgraced Today Show Exit

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer was riding high... until it all came crashing down in 2017 following allegations of rape and inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. In November 2017, NBC Chairman Andy Lack and old friend of Lauer gave the television personality his pink slip and sent him packing, per Vanity Fair. "Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," Lack later said in a statement obtained by CNN about Lauer's termination.

Since then, however, Lauer has more or less faded into obscurity. "People would check up on him for a while, but that's stopped to a degree," a source told People in November 2021. "He just stays to himself, he doesn't really reach out to people very much anymore or engage them and so he's been losing touch with a lot of people." But that's not all. It was also reported that his bank account took a big hit when he walked away from NBC completely empty-handed. "He's presumably sitting on mountains of money but then again, he had a lot of money in real estate," the source dished about how Lauer's extravagant lifestyle and net worth may have exponentially changed.

But how is the disgraced former news anchor doing currently? And what does his life look like today? The answer may or may not surprise you...

