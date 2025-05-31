Craig Melvin was born in 1979 in Columbia, South Carolina. His father, Lawrence Melvin, had a difficult history. Lawrence's mother was serving a stint in prison when Craig's father was born, entering the world behind bards. As a father to the future newscaster, he wasn't around a lot when Craig was growing up due to various addictions.

Craig went on to chronicle their difficult relationship in his 2021 book, "Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father," and he didn't gloss over any of the more disturbing details. As Craig wrote, his father was such an absent, infrequent presence in his life that the youngster's friends came up with the nickname "Ghost" for his dad. "The nickname really bugged me," Melvin wrote in his book (via Today). "Most of my other friends, their dads were present. I had written mine off ... He was like a ghost: there, but not there." He did, however, manage to rack up huge gambling debts, forcing Craig's mother, Betty Jo Melvin, to take several jobs to keep the family afloat.

As he explained during a 2021 interview with "Today," it was his mother, Betty Jo Melvin, who is the true hero in his life. "For her, I think it was hard because the title of the book is 'Pops.' And the reality is, for most of my life, she played the role of Mom AND Pops," he said. "And the reality is, I would not be where I am professionally and personally had it not been for my mother."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).