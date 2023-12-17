Hoda Kotb Has Had Quite The Transformation

There are few faces on television screens more familiar than that of Hoda Kotb. For well over a decade now, the affable TV host has cheerily greeted viewers each morning who tune into NBC's long-running "Today" show. Kotb, in fact, has been a member of the NBC family for a quarter-century, first joining the network as a news correspondent back in 1998, and then landing at "Today" in 2007.

And while there's no denying that Kotb has risen through the ranks to the top of the network news business, she's admitted that ascension certainly wasn't the result of relentless ambition. "I wasn't one of those people who thought, 'I'm going to be at the network by the time I'm 30,'" she told MediaBistro. She did, however, credit her success to a combination of her own persistent nature and random good fortune. "Tenacity and a lot of luck, and just really fortunate timing," she said. "So much of it is the stars aligning."

Of course, the other big factors have been Kotb's talent and sheer likability, characteristics that have endeared her to viewers since her early days as a news anchor in Greenville, Mississippi, and continue to do so today. As the legions of fans who've followed her on her journey can attest, it's been one heck of a ride — and it's far from over. To find out more, read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Hoda Kotb.