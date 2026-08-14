The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Fire Country

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Attempting to play NBC at its own firefighting procedural game, CBS got in on all the blazing action in 2022 with prime-time drama "Fire Country." And it's proving to be almost as popular as "Chicago Fire," regularly challenging its most obvious rival in the all-important Nielsen ratings.

Now approaching its fifth season, the show in which various ex-convicts attempt to turn their lives around by putting it on the line for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has made several of its cast members household names. But what do we know about their lives off-screen? Well, while some appear to be single and ready to mingle — step forward Stephanie Arcila and Jordan Calloway — the majority appear to be loved-up.

But which have been happily wed for more than 40 years? Who is still waiting for the ink on their marriage certificate to dry? And who has only just announced that they've just got engaged three times to the same person? Here's a look at the romantic relationships of 12 regulars.