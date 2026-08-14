The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Fire Country
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Attempting to play NBC at its own firefighting procedural game, CBS got in on all the blazing action in 2022 with prime-time drama "Fire Country." And it's proving to be almost as popular as "Chicago Fire," regularly challenging its most obvious rival in the all-important Nielsen ratings.
Now approaching its fifth season, the show in which various ex-convicts attempt to turn their lives around by putting it on the line for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has made several of its cast members household names. But what do we know about their lives off-screen? Well, while some appear to be single and ready to mingle — step forward Stephanie Arcila and Jordan Calloway — the majority appear to be loved-up.
But which have been happily wed for more than 40 years? Who is still waiting for the ink on their marriage certificate to dry? And who has only just announced that they've just got engaged three times to the same person? Here's a look at the romantic relationships of 12 regulars.
Max Thieriot and Lexi Murphy
Max Thieriot, who not only plays former prisoner-turned-firefighter Bode Donovan in "Fire Country" but also co-created it, has been supported throughout most of his acting career by his wife, Lexi Murphy. Indeed, the pair met shortly after he'd made his Hollywood debut in 2005's "Catch That Kid" when they were both in their mid-teens!
Yes, the happy couple were on vacation in the Caribbean with their respective families at the time. And to bring things full circle, the unashamed romantic Thieriot took Murphy back to the same island seven years later to pop the question. "Best weekend of my life," he tweeted shortly after walking down the aisle in 2013. "Married the most beautiful and amazing woman in the entire world." The newlyweds went on to become first-time parents two years later with the birth of their son, Beaux. The family unit grew in 2018 with the arrival of his younger brother Maximus.
Thieriot and Murphy haven't been afraid to make their personal relationship professional, either. In 2011, the former co-founded Senses Winery, having grown up on a vineyard. Having previously worked at Landmark Vineyards after graduating with a business degree from Loyola Marymount University, Murphy was the perfect candidate to help him manage the company. Here's a look at other celebs who married their teenage sweethearts.
Kevin and Leslie Alejandro
Kevin Alejandro and his other half are no strangers to working together, too. The actor, who plays firefighter Manuel "Manny" Perez in the CBS procedural, and Leslie Alejandro founded their own eponymous film production company in 2019. And the latter, a multi-talented filmmaker, art director, and photographer, even helmed an episode of "Fire Country."
"I couldn't have asked for a better first-time-directing-an-episodic experience," Leslie wrote on Instagram after wrapping up on season three episode "Death Trap." "So many people to thank. But it couldn't have happened without the endless support of my love [Kevin]. I love you, My Baby." The couple said "I do" on Valentine's Day in 2004, and four years later became parents with the arrival of son Kaden.
And the spark is obviously still there two decades on. "I love life-ing with you," Leslie captioned an Instagram birthday celebration for her husband, who also stepped behind the camera on multiple occasions in 2024. "I love loving you. I love being with you. I love how you love — your family, your friends, your world, your life. Every day, I learn how to appreciate and be grateful for everything around us by seeing the world through your eyes."
Jules Latimer and Kat Cunning
Jules Latimer, who portrays Captain of Three Rock Eve Edwards on "Fire Country," is currently looking forward to a wedding. Indeed, as proudly announced in a joint 2026 Instagram post, the star and fellow actor Kat Cunning are now engaged. In fact, they got engaged three times!
Yes, the happy couple shared that their first proposal came on Labor Day weekend in a hot tub at a Joshua Tree Airbnb. The second occurred shortly before Christmas on a yacht "small enough to feel like an exoskeleton." And their third happened later that same day on firmer beachside ground.
The happy couple also took the opportunity to recall their first date, a three-course lunch in Brooklyn which left them both with seeds in their teeth. "And we left wishing for a flosser, as much as we wished we had kissed," wrote Cunning, whose credits include HBO drama "The Deuce" and Netflix teen favorite "Trinkets." "You sent me a picture of one when you got home. You showed me early that you could give me what I ask for, and teach me what I need."
Diane Farr and Egil Orn Egilsson
Like co-star Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr — who plays Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone — has also been directed on "Fire Country" by her real-life other half. Yes, the actor is currently dating Icelandic Egill Orn Egilsson, who's helmed multiple episodes of the CBS procedural.
Farr revealed the news on Valentine's Day in a 2025 loved-up Instagram post which suggested that they'd had to work hard to keep their relationship going. "Ten countries in two years, a Brady Brunch of kids between us, and very long hair occasionally found on my pillows," she wrote (via Life & Style). "Thanks for making me laugh even on the rainiest of days."
Farr had previously been wed to Seung Yong Chung, a marketing executive, for 11 years. The couple also had three children together — twin girls Coco Trinity and Sawyer Lucia and son Beckett Mancuso — before to divorcing in 2011. They remained friends, however, and even shared a roof again three years later to support their family through the pandemic. In a candid piece for Elle, however, Farr revealed that she no longer wanted to share her home with a man. "I'm uninterested in co-mingling my romantic life with my home life again. In my experience, they are not the same, and combining them robs me of the joy in both. And I'm betting I might not be alone."
Michael Trucco and Sandra Hess
Michael Trucco, who plays Assistant Unit Chief Luke Leone on "Fire Country," is married to Switzerland-born Sandra Hess, who first found fame as a model before pivoting to the big screen with roles in "Encino Man," "Mortal Kombat Annihilation," and "Pensacola: Wings of Gold."
It was on the latter action drama series where she first met Trucco — they were both playing lieutenants. 11 years later, the couple walked down the aisle at a ceremony in Mexico. And judging by their regular outpourings of love on Instagram, the pair are certainly still happily married.
"One life, one love," Trucco gushed in a post celebrating their 15th anniversary. "You make me the happiest man alive. Looking forward to the next 50 years or more! I love you madly!" Not to be outdone, Hess — who quit the acting game in 2012 — also commemorated the milestone, writing, "15 years ago today we said yes and it's been the best decision of my life. Happy Anniversary my love, I'm so grateful to be on this adventure ride with you. To us, always and forever."
Tye White and Rania Nasreen White
Tye White, who joined the cast of "Fire Country" in its second season as one-time MMA fighter Cole Rodman, has been married to the British-born actor Rania Nasreen White since the summer of 2018. The pair also have two children, with daughter Inaayah Nnalesi arriving three years later and her younger sister Asaanah Nnasia in 2023.
Soon after, the family enjoyed their first vacation as a foursome at a resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya. And Tye, whose previous credits include "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "American Auto," and another firefighting procedural, "Chicago Fire," told Hello! that it was a very different experience from the holidays he and Rania used to share.
"We were able to sneak our alone time after we put them down for bed," Tye revealed about the relaxation they'd earned following hours of swimming and greeting dolphins. "It was date night in the room, we would talk and laugh and it was lovely — as parents, you just find a way to make time to be with each other."
Nesta Cooper and Pete van Auker
Nesta Cooper, who joined "Fire Country" in season three as Jake's other half, Violet, met her real-life other half while shooting a Netflix movie. In 2016, she was introduced to Peter Van Auker, who was producing the teen comedy she was starring in, "RealityHigh." And thanks to their regular car shares, the pair soon fell head over heels for each other.
"We didn't have anyone who was insured to drive Nesta around, so I had to pick her up and drop her off every day for the first couple of weeks," Van Auker reminisced to Vogue. "You really get to know someone during those rides home after long hours on set." The pair maintained contact once the movie wrapped, and when Cooper moved from Vancouver to Los Angeles the following year, they took things to the next level.
Cooper also told the fashion bible that Van Auker was quite the romantic and planned to propose at a downtown art gallery she'd initially been reluctant to visit. "Then I realized every single piece of the wall was either a photo of me and Pete, or artwork of us that he had commissioned," she recalled on stepping into the venue. "Once he proposed, all of my closest friends and family rushed into the room, and I was an absolute puddle. It was beautiful!" The happy couple tied the knot at a lavish Coachella Valley ceremony in 2023.
Alona Tal and Marcos A. Ferraez
Alona Tal entered the "Fire Country" world in its fourth season as Chloe McKenzie, a teacher who mentors the son of her old high school crush, Bode. In the real world, she has two kids with Marcos A. Ferraez, a fellow actor perhaps best known for his recurring gigs in "Pacific Blue" and "Sons of Anarchy."
In an interview with Complex, Tal revealed that the fact that she and Ferraez are in the same profession makes things much easier at home. "He pulls me down to earth," she explained. "When he sees that I'm stressing, he'll tell me, 'Mow the lawn, do some laundry. Just calm down. It's going to be OK.' It's the best thing for me, because he keeps me from getting lost in all of the BS."
Tal, whose credits also include "Supernatural," "Hand of God," and "Hostages," and Ferraez also have some high-profile celebrity friends. Several months before their first daughter arrived in 2017, the former staged a baby shower which was attended by fellow Israeli-born actors Noa Tishby and the oft-controversial Gal Gadot.
Shawn Hatosy and Kelly Albanese
Like the transformative Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy is currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to his role in HBO phenomenon "The Pitt." But he also found the time to join the season four cast of "Fire Country" as Station 42's interim Battalion Chief Brett Richards. And further proving that life is treating him well came in December 2025 when he celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary.
The in-demand Hatosy is wed to Kelly Albanese, a fellow actor who's guested on "Magnum, P.I,," "Shameless," and "The Rookie." And she was instrumental in getting his career back on track. "My wife said, 'You need to go back to acting class, because you're not fulfilling yourself in the way that you're used to," the internet heartthrob admitted (via People) while speaking to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "And so I did, I went back to an acting class."
Hatosy also expressed his gratitude to Albanese, the mother of his three children, when he accepted Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys for his role as Dr. Jack Abbot in "The Pitt." "To my wife, who I love, and you're my partner and my world, and I love you endlessly, and I wouldn't be here without your sacrifices," he gushed.
Natalie Zea and Travis Schuldt
Natalia Zea, who's played Doctor Camille Thurston in "Fire Country" since season four, locked lips with her future husband Travis Schuldt on the very first day they met. But they weren't on a date at the time. Instead, they were auditioning to play lovers in the soap opera "Passions."
Schuldt ended up bagging the part of Ethan Winthrop, but Zea was turned down. However, she was later asked to try out for another character, Gwen Hotchkiss, where she acted again opposite her future husband. Speaking on their shared podcast "Passions for Life," the latter revealed how he instantly put her at ease. "'I show up on set and he is lifting hay bails naked from the waist up," she said (via Daily Mail). "It was so nice to see a friendly face and we did the scene."
Luckily, the second time proved to be the charm and their characters ended up getting married. Life then imitated art when the couple got together for real and walked down the aisle at an intimate Hawaiian ceremony in 2014. A year later, they welcomed a daughter, Reygan, and are now busy reliving their early career experiences together. "We are doing this podcast, because creatively, we really miss performing and connecting with people," Zea told Digital Journal. "We can't go on set so this is a way for us to connect." Here's a look at other TV show couples that actually happened in real life.
Paola Nunez and Federico Verardi
Paola Núñez has intermittently popped up throughout the last few seasons of "Fire Country" as Manny's ex-wife Roberta. In real life, the Mexican has only just walked down the aisle with Federico Verardi, a cinematographer who's worked on "American Refugee," "Passenger," "Evergreens," and more.
The couple had first become an item while traveling around Europe in the mid-2010s and got engaged in 2025. Both Núñez and Verardi are passionate about animals and explained why their wedding ceremony was held on a farm. Adorably, the groom roped in their pet dog Zeke to help pop the question, tying a handkerchief around his neck that read, "Will you marry my dad?"
Andrés Palacios, who became firm friends with Núñez after they shared the screen in the "Amor en Custodia" telenovela, was one of several famous faces in attendance. "Many congratulations to you and Federico!!," he wrote in the comments section of an Instagram carousel showing off the big day. "May all the best always follow you!!!" Here's a look at other celebs who treat their pets like human children.
Christine Lahti and Thomas Schlamme
Christine Lahti, who's made several appearances on "Fire Country" as Bode's grandma Ruby Quinn, has the longest-lasting relationship in the cast. She's been married to Thomas Schlamme, a TV director and producer renowned for his work with Aaron Sorkin on "The West Wing" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," since 1983!
When asked on "The Talk" how they've lasted the distance, Lahti joked (via People) that they simply didn't see each other before giving her real response. "The truth is, Tommy and I are equal partners, and we always have been. I honestly never thought I'd meet a man who didn't need to hold me down or hold me back, because I was always really ambitious and wanted to have a big career and a big life. I only met boyfriends who felt threatened by that."
Lahti, who picked up a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance in 1984's "Swing Shift," went on to say that she and Schlamme had a similar set-up when it came to raising their now-grown-up three kids, Wilson and twins Joseph and Emma: "We've always been really equal partners in parenting, in our lives, in our careers. It's like supporting each other always."