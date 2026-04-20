The Stunning Transformation Of The Pitt's Noah Wyle

Growing up in Hollywood, California, left young Noah Wyle with visions of stardom. He got used to seeing celebrities on Hollywood Boulevard, which was a block away from where he lived. "I used to walk home every day down Hollywood Blvd from Gardner Street Elementary School, and I would put my foot over the 'Beery' in Noah Beery Junior's name on his star and think, 'Oh, maybe one day,'" he recalled to Greatest Hits Radio. (He did eventually get his own star on the Walk of Fame in April 2026).

Beyond his hometown, Wyle was also influenced by his upbringing. His stepfather was a film executive at Universal Studios, and in his early years, Wyle would work the craft services table on film sets and even made an uncredited appearance in the 1985 film "Lust in the Dust." These moments behind the scenes continued to influence the young future Emmy winner, whether he realized it at the time. "I ... got to be around people that were working in [the industry], and it was that when you get to go to the circus, you can enjoy it, or you can get to peek backstage and see how the guys that are in the circus are hanging out," he explained on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "I loved watching the guys hang out backstage."