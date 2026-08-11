Zendaya & Tom Holland's Worst-Dressed Moments As A Couple

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are used to positive press and public praise, but even superheroes aren't immune to bad fashion days. They first met as co-stars in the Spider-Man franchise, but it did not take them long to transfer their on-screen romance into real life. And as their relationship progressed, they got plenty of opportunities to practice the tricky art of couple dressing.

Romance rumors linking the powerhouse acting duo started circulating as soon as the Spider-Man movies began filming, with some sources claiming their romance started as early as 2017, the same year their first movie together, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," was released in theaters. "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," an insider told People in July 2017, the very month the film was released. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Despite these claims about Zendaya and Holland's relationship, the A-list couple did not confirm they were dating until years later in 2021. They went Instagram official that year a few months before "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hit theaters. The pair got engaged over the holidays in late 2024 and later had a secret wedding in early 2026. After spending a decade together both professionally and romantically, it is only natural that they had fashion mishaps along the way. From the first Spider-Man film to the latest, here are Zendaya and Tom Holland's worst-dressed moments as a couple.