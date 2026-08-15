Patti Smith Has A Hunky Hollywood Son (Is He Single?)

Through her unique combination of poetry and punk rock, Patti Smith has written her name in music history. But after becoming a major star in the '70s, she put her trailblazing career on pause to start a family, something that shocked — and even angered — fans. Nonetheless, she wed Fred "Sonic" Smith in March 1980, and welcomed son Jackson and daughter Jesse in 1982 and 1987. Her son is now a musician like his legendary mother. He's also pretty handsome, but he's not available, ladies. Jackson has a wife and son and lives a fairly quiet life in Beaver Island, Michigan.

Patti often celebrates her son and daughter-in-law, Lisa Marie, on social media, sharing glimpses of their shared life. In January 2022, the "Because the Night" singer honored her son's wife on her birthday with a picture of her and Jackson (seen below). Patti frequently shares pictures of her son alone, but she always notes that Lisa Marie is the one behind the camera. "His wife Lisa took the picture, capturing his essence — kind, humorous, and dreamily grounded," she captioned a January 2022 Instagram photo.

Lisa Marie isn't Jackson's first wife. In May 2009, at age 26, Jackson tied the knot with former White Stripes drummer Meg White. But the marriage was short-lived, and the former couple divorced in 2013. While Jackson went on to marry Lisa Marie, it is unclear what White's relationship status is, as she is among the huge stars who now live as recluses. Despite being the son of a music legend, Jackson has found balance between having a private life and a career as a musician.