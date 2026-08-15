Patti Smith Has A Hunky Hollywood Son (Is He Single?)
Through her unique combination of poetry and punk rock, Patti Smith has written her name in music history. But after becoming a major star in the '70s, she put her trailblazing career on pause to start a family, something that shocked — and even angered — fans. Nonetheless, she wed Fred "Sonic" Smith in March 1980, and welcomed son Jackson and daughter Jesse in 1982 and 1987. Her son is now a musician like his legendary mother. He's also pretty handsome, but he's not available, ladies. Jackson has a wife and son and lives a fairly quiet life in Beaver Island, Michigan.
Patti often celebrates her son and daughter-in-law, Lisa Marie, on social media, sharing glimpses of their shared life. In January 2022, the "Because the Night" singer honored her son's wife on her birthday with a picture of her and Jackson (seen below). Patti frequently shares pictures of her son alone, but she always notes that Lisa Marie is the one behind the camera. "His wife Lisa took the picture, capturing his essence — kind, humorous, and dreamily grounded," she captioned a January 2022 Instagram photo.
Lisa Marie isn't Jackson's first wife. In May 2009, at age 26, Jackson tied the knot with former White Stripes drummer Meg White. But the marriage was short-lived, and the former couple divorced in 2013. While Jackson went on to marry Lisa Marie, it is unclear what White's relationship status is, as she is among the huge stars who now live as recluses. Despite being the son of a music legend, Jackson has found balance between having a private life and a career as a musician.
Patti Smith cherishes motherhood and her family life
Patti Smith married Fred "Sonic" Smith and moved to a suburb of Detroit just five years after the release of her groundbreaking album, "Horses." To just step away right when she was making music history astonished many. But she disagreed that she stopped working, and she wasn't one of the '70s stars who completely vanished. "Some people said, 'Oh, well, you didn't do anything in the 80s — first of all, to be a mother and a wife is probably the hardest job one can have. But I always wrote. I wrote every day," she told The Guardian in 2011.
Patti, who gave a daughter up for adoption when she was 20, immersed herself in domestic life. She had no regrets. "I learned a lot of things in that process: humility, respect for others. We had two beautiful children, and I developed my skills and hopefully developed into the clean human being that I was as a child," she told The New York Times in 1995, a year after her husband died suddenly from heart failure.
During those years, Patti balanced motherhood and her creative urges by waking up at 5 a.m. to write, which she did until her son rose around 8 a.m. "I had to learn, really, how to rein in my energies and discipline myself," she said in The Guardian interview. Her sacrifices paid off. She has a great bond with Jackson and Jesse, with whom she performs often, and even the daughter she didn't raise, with whom she reconnected later in life. "She's part of our family and loved," she told People, without sharing her name.