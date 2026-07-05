Once Popular '70s Stars Who Completely Vanished

The 1970s are often lauded as a golden era of cinema; a time that saw the rise of New Hollywood with auteur filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and John Milius and gritty films such as "Dirty Harry," "The Deer Hunter," and "Taxi Driver." At the same time, though, sitcoms exploded on network television and teen idols emerged — or were carefully cultivated by show business power brokers — to be mass-marketed to the public. Meanwhile, mainstream and tabloid coverage of celebrities continued to expand across the board with new outlets and technologies.

Along the way, new and disparate talents rose to prominence as stars of the era. A-list actors like Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and others dazzled on the big screen, while series like ABC's "The Partridge Family" and "Charlie's Angels," and CBS' "Happy Days" made stars of David Cassidy, Farrah Fawcett, Ron Howard, and more. However, while some of these performers went on to maintain decades-long careers in the Hollywood limelight, others ultimately faded away or opted for paths outside the entertainment industry.

From a star who traded soundstages for card tables and casinos to an Emmy winner who just wanted more out of life, here are some once-popular stars of the 1970s who eventually fell off the Hollywood radar.