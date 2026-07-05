Once Popular '70s Stars Who Completely Vanished
The 1970s are often lauded as a golden era of cinema; a time that saw the rise of New Hollywood with auteur filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and John Milius and gritty films such as "Dirty Harry," "The Deer Hunter," and "Taxi Driver." At the same time, though, sitcoms exploded on network television and teen idols emerged — or were carefully cultivated by show business power brokers — to be mass-marketed to the public. Meanwhile, mainstream and tabloid coverage of celebrities continued to expand across the board with new outlets and technologies.
Along the way, new and disparate talents rose to prominence as stars of the era. A-list actors like Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and others dazzled on the big screen, while series like ABC's "The Partridge Family" and "Charlie's Angels," and CBS' "Happy Days" made stars of David Cassidy, Farrah Fawcett, Ron Howard, and more. However, while some of these performers went on to maintain decades-long careers in the Hollywood limelight, others ultimately faded away or opted for paths outside the entertainment industry.
From a star who traded soundstages for card tables and casinos to an Emmy winner who just wanted more out of life, here are some once-popular stars of the 1970s who eventually fell off the Hollywood radar.
On his own show, Gabe Kaplan watched John Travolta become a star
ABC's "Welcome Back, Kotter" became something of a phenomenon after it debuted on the network in 1975, garnering a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series after its first season and becoming a merchandising powerhouse. The sitcom chronicled the exploits of a Brooklyn high school teacher who befriended and worked to help a group of remedial education students known as the Sweathogs.
"Welcome Back, Kotter" helped launch John Travolta — who played the Sweathog Vinnie Barbarino — into the stratosphere. However, its star was Gabe Kaplan, who co-created the series and played the titular teacher. After finding success with stand-up comedy, the show helped make Kaplan a household name. He continued to appear on television and in films after Kotter ended in 1979. Since appearing in the 1984 TV movie "The Hoboken Chicken Emergency," though, he has only logged three acting credits.
Rather than throw himself full force into the Hollywood rat race, Kaplan became a high-stakes poker player (competing in his first World Series of Poker event in 1978). His total live winnings have eclipsed $2 million, as tracked via The Hendon Mob. He continued playing into the 2000s, eventually becoming a lauded poker commentator. However, he retired from the series "High Stakes Poker" in 2023. He told ReMIND Magazine in 2025, "I still do a little stand-up and play a little poker. I'm still pretty good at stand-up but a lot funnier at poker."
Karen Valentine's last screen credit was in 2004
Karen Valentine is perhaps best known for playing schoolteacher Alice Johnson on the ABC comedy-drama series "Room 222." The series, which ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974, followed an American history class at a fictional Los Angeles high school. Valentine's Johnson began the series as a student teacher learning from the class' Black teacher (played by series star Lloyd Haynes). Her performance in the role earned her a Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy.
However, Valentine was a television staple throughout the '70s and beyond, starring in her own TV special in 1973, a sitcom, ABC's "Karen," in 1975, and becoming a regular on "Hollywood Squares," in addition to appearing in other series, TV movies, and films. Her presence on the screen diminished significantly after the 1980s, though; the most recent credit on her IMDb page is the 2004 TV movie "Wedding Daze."
She continued performing on stage after her days of small-screen success came to an end. ReMIND Magazine noted that she was a guest at Chiller Theater in 2024. While she ultimately left the limelight years ago, she still credits "Room 222" for making her a star during the '70s and '80s. "Room 222 just started so many things for me. It was the most amazing way to enter the business. Top-notch all the way and an amazing combination of people," she told Woman's World in 2026. "It was a show where the stars just aligned."
Former teen idol Leif Garrett contended with substance misuse
A show-business dual threat, 1970s teen idol Leif Garrett made young fans swoon with his performances on the screen as an actor and on the stage as a singer. Garrett first built his acting resume during the early 1970s, guesting on series like CBS' "Gunsmoke" and "Family Affair," and ABC's "The F.B.I.," to name a few. However, he achieved TV stardom through multiple "Walking Tall" films as Mike Pusser and as Felix Unger's son on the ABC sitcom "The Odd Couple," as well as appearing on ABC's "Family," CBS' "Wonder Woman," and other popular shows.
Musically, Garrett made himself the apple of fans' eyes with charting singles like "Runaround Sue," "I Was Made for Dancin'," "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," and his cover of the Beach Boys' "Surfin' U.S.A." in the late '70s. However, as he aged out of his teen years, his popularity began to fade, and he received the wrong kind of press while contending with legal and substance misuse issues. Garrett also had a tumultuous romance with Nicollette Sheridan during this time. "I was a monster," he told ABC News in 2010 of that period. "I'm sorry that actions that I've done have hurt people."
The last screen credit listed on his IMDb page is from 2009. Amid the 2019 release of his memoir "Idol Truth," he told Smashing Interviews Magazine that he was "looking for love in all the wrong places," while noting his lack of belief in "single bars and dating sites." In a 2024 post on his Facebook page, he thanked fans for still caring about him.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Shelley Duvall lived a reclusive life after vanishing from Hollywood
In the 2020s, Shelley Duvall is arguably best known for her performance as Wendy Torrance in the iconic 1980 horror film, "The Shining." She also famously brought Showtime's "Faerie Tale Theatre" to life as its executive producer, host, and narrator, as her star rose through the 1980s. However, she first gained notoriety in the '70s with appearances in films like 1975's "Nashville," 1977's "3 Women," and 1977's "Annie Hall."
After appearing in the 2002 film "Manna from Heaven," though, she fell off the map, only briefly returning to acting following a two-decade absence for the 2023 indie horror "The Forest Hills." Concern for her well-being abounded in 2016, long after she had vanished from the spotlight, when she was interviewed on "Dr. Phil" in a state that raised eyebrows. For her appearance, Vivian Kubrick — daughter of "The Shining" director Stanley Kubrick — strongly criticized Dr. Phil via X for what she considered a "lurid and exploitative entertainment" of Duvall.
In any case, Duvall lived a relatively reclusive life after effectively leaving Hollywood. She died in Texas in 2024, with publicist Gary Springer citing complications from diabetes as the cause. She had moved back to the state years earlier when one of her brothers was diagnosed with cancer, as reported by People, telling the outlet in 2023, "It's the longest sabbatical I ever took, but it was for really important reasons—to get in touch with my family again."
Kristy McNichol decided there was more to life than acting
Kristy McNichol, a 1970s teen star, is in rarefied air when discussing acting success from an early age. She was just 15 years old when she won her first Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a drama series for her signature role as Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence on ABC's "Family" in 1977 (an award she would win again in 1979). At the tender age of 12, she appeared on the CBS drama series "Apple's Way."
McNichol had musical talent to boot, performing with the Carpenters on a 1977 Christmas TV special, and recording an album with her brother, Jimmy McNichol, the following year. That album, the self-titled "Kristy & Jimmy McNichol," featured a cover of The Chiffons' "He's So Fine" that charted. Despite her teen achievements and continued success as she grew older — she starred with Tatum O'Neal in the 1980s "Little Darlings" and returned to TV with the NBC sitcom "Empty Nest," to name a few of her credits — McNichol effectively retired from show business in the mid-'90s.
"I was on the big stage between ages 8 and 30," McNichol told People in the 2010s of her decision to move on (via ABC News). "I left show business for a variety of reasons, but a big one was my interest in learning what else there is in life." She moved on, teaching acting for a time and going public with her longtime relationship with partner Martie Allen.
Jan-Michael Vincent navigated substance misuse and career disappointment
If you're a Gen-Xer or a fan of '70s and '80s films and television, you're likely more than familiar with Jan-Michael Vincent, who established himself as a leading man in both mediums during that time. His performance as Jimmy Graham in the 1971 film "Going Home" netted him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. After growing his star throughout the decade, he found additional success on TV in the '80s with the ABC miniseries "The Winds of War" and the CBS military drama series "Airwolf" (the latter of which saw him play his signature role as Stringfellow Hawke).
As noted in an obituary from The Guardian, however, that series was ultimately canceled, and his career suffered in part due to his substance misuse issues and "increasingly unreliable behavior." Over the years, he was arrested several times for drug possession, incarcerated for drunk driving and parole violation, accused of assault, and became severely injured in a car crash, among a litany of other incidents. Consequently, his last screen credit was in 2002.
In 2012, Vincent was forced to have his leg amputated as a result of an infection. He later told the National Enquirer (via Yahoo! News) that he and his wife were struggling to remain housed. Vincent died in 2019 of cardiac arrest at the age of 73.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Ali MacGraw walked away from superstardom
Once upon a time, Ali MacGraw may just have been the top female actor in Hollywood. After gaining notice in the 1969 rom-com "Goodbye, Columbus," she starred alongside Ryan O'Neal in what was then one of the most financially successful American films of all time in the 1970's "Love Story." Her performance as Jenny Cavilleri netted her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in what was only her third screen role. While she may seem an overnight success, MacGraw had just entered her 30s when the film was released.
MacGraw went on to star in films such as 1972's "The Getaway" (with her eventual husband, Steve McQueen, a relationship that emerged as one of the messiest celeb affairs of the 1970s) and 1978's "Convoy." However, her screen roles became few and far between after the mid-1980s, and she hasn't appeared in a major screen role since the 1990s. After her Malibu home was lost in a wildfire in 1993, MacGraw walked away from show business and moved to New Mexico, far away from the Hollywood rat race and the ageism that plagues performers of her gender.
"It's brutal for women," MacGraw told The Guardian in 2015 when she and O'Neal reunited for a play. "I don't think there's a woman over 40 who's ever been conspicuously in the spotlight who doesn't get sick of the kind of questioning the media lays on you, the fashion industry, all of it. It's cruel." According to the outlet, she has made volunteering and yoga her passions.
Peter Ostrum acted in one iconic film in 1971, and that's it
Peter Ostrum is simultaneously the actor on this list with the least name recognition who may have been seen on the screen by the largest number of people. That's because his sole career acting credit came in 1971 when he played Charlie Bucket in the iconic Roald Dahl adaptation "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," which starred Gene Wilder in the titular role.
Although that film failed to make an impact at the box office in its original run, it ascended to the pantheon of the greatest cult movies of all time during the 1980s and beyond, eventually becoming a staple of modern pop culture and movie fandom alike. In any case, Ostrum never acted again after playing Charlie as a tween. Instead of signing a multi-picture deal to continue in the trade, he lived a normal life, eventually becoming a veterinarian after finding inspiration in a local vet's love for the profession.
"This person really enjoyed what he did for a living. My father was a lawyer, and I really didn't have a clue what he did all day. But I knew exactly what the veterinarian did," he told the American Veterinary Medical Association in 2000. "Someone making a living from something he enjoyed so much really sparked my interest."
Susan Dey stopped acting after achieving success in the '70s, '80s, and '90s
Susan Dey had never acted when she was cast as Laurie Partridge in the ABC musical sitcom "The Partridge Family." Nevertheless, the series became a massive success and lasted for four seasons, from 1970 to 1974. As a result, Dey became one of the decade's biggest sitcom stars and a teen idol (read the shady truth of '70s sitcom stars). Success continued to come as she aged, and the '70s gave way to the '80s and '90s, too. She was nominated for three Primetime Emmys as lead actress in a drama series for her role as Grace Van Owen in "L.A. Law."
After continuing to accrue credits into the Y2K era, she reprised the latter role in 2002's "L.A. Law: The Movie." After that, though, her sole screen appearances came via a two-episode run on the NBC crime drama "Third Watch." Since then, Dey has largely maintained a low profile away from the Hollywood hubbub.
"I miss acting as much as I miss my mom, as much as I miss my little girl, as much as I miss my first home," she told WSKG Public Media in 2013 (via Hello Magazine). "I do miss acting, but I'm really happy with what's going on in my life right now. It's full. It's so full." Dey now lives with her husband, TV producer Bernard Sofronski, whom she married in the late 1980s.
Jim Nabors reportedly experienced burnout after life in the limelight
Already a part of the pop culture fabric before the 1970s rolled around, thanks to his iconic performance as Gomer Pyle on the CBS sitcoms "Gomer Pyle — USMC." and "The Andy Griffith Show," Jim Nabors maintained his presence on the small screen throughout the 1970s and beyond. His '70s-era credits include series such as ABC's "The Lost Saucer," CBS' "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," "The Carol Burnett Show," and his own short-lived variety show, "The Jim Nabors Hour," among others.
Nabors was also an accomplished singer, a talent and method of creative expression he eventually leaned on over acting. "What happened was that I decided that I liked music, and I wanted to gear my career that way," Nabors said in a 1995 interview with the Birmingham News (via MeTV). "I never thought much of my acting ability. I only did the one character."
Although he continued to perform in various capacities, his last screen credit came in 2001. He navigated a Hepatitis B diagnosis in the mid-'90s, ultimately receiving a liver transplant. Nabors also lived in Hawaii for a time and even owned a Maui-based macadamia plantation. Before the "Gomer Pyle" star died in 2017 at 87, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader, in Seattle, Washington, in 2013, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalized.
Bobby Sherman opted for a life of public service over stardom
Another teen idol of the late '60s and early '70s, Bobby Sherman found his greatest success as a singer, scoring 10 Billboard Hot 100-charting singles between 1969 and 1972, including "Little Woman," which peaked at No. 3. However, his face was also seen regularly on the small screen throughout the '70s and '80s, starring in the short-lived ABC musical sitcom and "Partridge Family" spin-off, "Getting Together," and guesting on series ranging from ABC's "The Mod Squad" and NBC's "Emergency!" to ABC's "The Love Boat," and others.
Despite having ingratiated himself into the Hollywood scene to an incredible degree during that time, Sherman didn't log any screen credits after a 1997 guest spot on NBC's "Frasier" (which was already his first credit in over a decade). Instead, he transitioned into a new career as a paramedic and medical training officer in the Los Angeles area. As noted by the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation in a 2016 Facebook post, Sherman worked as an EMT and a reserve police officer for the LAPD. The post noted that he was recognized as the Reserve Officer of the Year in 1999.
Sherman's wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced his death in 2025 at the age of 81. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer earlier that year. You may want to see the '70s teen idols who disappeared from Hollywood.