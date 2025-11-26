The Messiest Celebrity Affairs Of The 1970s

Mick Jagger met Bianca after a Rolling Stones concert in Paris in 1970. Reportedly, the two instantly hit it off, which led to pregnancy and marriage within a year. Even though they had an amazing connection, it seems Bianca was never confident that her marriage to the Rolling Stones frontman would work out. She later stated in an interview with the New York Daily News (via 9Honey): "My marriage was over on my wedding day."

Mick and Bianca were definitely the it couple of the rock n' roll world in the 1970s, but it was no secret that they weren't faithful to each other. Speaking with PEOPLE in 1977, Bianca admitted that "Mick screws many but has few affairs." Based on this comment, it appears Bianca was never bothered by her husband hooking up with groupies while on tour, but she had a different opinion of his affair with model and actress Jerry Hall. In 1978, after she discovered that Mick had started seeing Hall, she filed for divorce, putting an end to their whirlwind romance.

It's also worth noting that Bianca cheated on Mick during their tumultuous marriage. According to PEOPLE (via Daily Mail), in a 1973 letter, screenwriter Terry Southern revealed that he saw actor Ryan O'Neal and Bianca "going at it like a pair of maddened wart-hogs." Responding to these affair claims, Bianca said to PEOPLE (via iorr.org), "I have had very few affairs. I could never have one without telling Mick."