'70s Teen Idols Who Disappeared From Hollywood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s were a hangover decade. The global economy floundered, the Vietnam War and tensions between the communist East and the capitalist West lingered, and the optimism of the late 1960s gave way to cynicism and disillusionment. However, it also represented a new high-water mark for the coverage of a whole new generation of film, television, and recording stars. Thanks to the growing reach of television, the emergence of home media, and the proliferation of youth-centric magazines like Tiger Beat, 16, and Flip, a new brand of celebrity emerged — namely, the teen idol.

These crossover stars, some of whom were still in grade school when they ascended into the public consciousness, were emblazoned upon lunch boxes, made into action figures, pinned onto bedroom walls, and broadcast to the world via TV and radio sets. For a younger demographic, fledgling performers like The Osmonds, Leif Garrett, Susan Dey, and David Cassidy became A-listers on a par with Robert Redford, Robert DeNiro, and Reggie Jackson. However, as some of these teen idols transitioned into adulthood, they took a step back from the rat race and the fan frenzy that followed them and opted for quieter, simpler lives. Here are the '70s teen idols who eventually disappeared from Hollywood altogether.