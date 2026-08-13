Nicole Kidman Gets Surprisingly Candid About Choosing Tom Cruise Over Her Career

Nicole Kidman is an A-lister, but she was prepared to give it all up to become Mrs. Tom Cruise. When she met him while filming the 1990 film "Days of Thunder," she was a newcomer in Hollywood, having recently moved to the U.S. from Australia to pursue acting. But if marrying Cruise meant giving up her dream career, she wouldn't mind. "I remember people saying to me, 'OK, well this is really going to affect your career.' I'm like, 'I don't care. I'm in love,'" she told British Vogue for its September 2026 issue.

By the end of 1990, the two were married, and it looked like people's assumptions had been right about her career. While she was getting parts, Kidman was mainly known for her relationship with Cruise. But her convictions hadn't changed. "I was his 'wife' and they were like, 'See, we told you.' I'm like, 'So what? I wasn't meant to marry the man I love? Of course I'll throw my career away. I don't care,'" she recalled. Kidman's remarks about her willingness to put her husband above her career are surprising, given that she rarely discusses her first marriage.

However, this wasn't the first time she discussed her priorities during her first marriage. In December 2002, just under two years after Kidman and Cruise divorced, the Australian actor noted she would do it all over again, though she implied she wasn't proud of it. "This makes me sad, but I still would probably choose a marriage and an intact family over my career," she told Vanity Fair. As it turns out, she continued to harbor those priorities.