Nicole Kidman Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Marriage To Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are among the hottest couples in Hollywood and fans love to see their sweet relationship. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and they share two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Upon meeting, the couple hit things off almost immediately, and Urban recalled the time that he first met his future wife to Oprah Winfrey. "I swear to you, she glided across the room, like, floated. I don't know how she did it. ... It was out of this world," he shared, adding that Kidman wasn't there with anyone so he mustered up the courage to say hi.

Kidman has referred to Urban as the love of her life, and she even shared the moment that she knew Urban was the one. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she told People. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'" Ugh, cue the heart eyes. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is,'" Kidman added.

Before tying the knot to Urban, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise, but their relationship ended in 2001. Kidman and Urban seem like a match made in heaven, but things are far from perfect, she says.