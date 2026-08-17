Hannah Waddingham Is Still Absolutely Stunning Without Her Short Platinum 'Do

British actress Hannah Waddingham, who many fans know for playing Rebecca Welton in "Ted Lasso," has become a true star to watch, both on screen and on red carpets. She has got her fashion sense down to a science, and that includes her hair. Ever since her fame exploded with "Ted Lasso," she's almost always rocked her bright platinum blonde hair in a length above her shoulders. But in the many years of her career before the comedy series premiered in 2020, she tried out plenty of different hairstyles. As you might expect, she pulled them all off, but without her well-known blonde hair, you might need to do a double-take before you realize it's Waddingham.

Back in 2017, Waddingham rocked a hair color and style on the other end of the spectrum from her signature look. She attended the opening night of the musical "42nd Street" at Theatre Royal in London with soft red hair worn in a low updo. Looking back, Waddingham looked stunning in the red hair, and it wouldn't be surprising to see fans encourage her to try the color again. It really made her eyes stand out, and it's always nice to switch things up every once in a while.

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In 2017, she also rocked some blonde bangs. And with her background in theater and singing, Waddingham has worn many unexpected wigs as well, such as curly hair in "Kiss Me, Kate" in 2012. When she acted in the show "12 Monkeys," her hair was a dark reddish-brown. Considering the timing, it's possible that Waddingham's red hair at the theater premiere was a lighter version of her color for the show. But time and again, she has returned to blonde, and we can understand why.