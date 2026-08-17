Gayle King Says She Noticed Hayden Panettiere's 'Off-Camera' Pain Before Her Death

A few months before Hayden Panettiere's death, Gayle King spent time with her off-camera and noticed the actor was still having issues. On August 16, Panettiere's death was announced after a friend discovered the "Heroes" star unresponsive in her South Carolina home. According to audio of the 911 call obtained by Page Six, paramedics performed CPR for an apparent "overdose," but the official cause of her death has not yet been released.

The following day on "CBS Mornings," King recalled her last interview with Panettiere three months before her death. "It was hard when she was here that day," King said while eulogizing the "Nashville" actor. During that appearance, Panettiere was promoting her memoir "This is Me: A Reckoning," where she had opened up about her issues with alcohol, drug use, and postpartum depression. "When she was here in the studio that day, and I was talking to her off-camera, she was saying she felt that she was in a good place," King continued. Even though Panettiere had worked on her sobriety, it was apparent to the CBS personality that there were underlying problems. "But she was still, clearly still struggling," King added.

One of the tragic details about Panettiere's death was that she genuinely appeared to be on the right track during that last interview on "CBS Mornings" in May. Speaking to King on-air, the "Remember the Titans" actor was asked how she was doing. Panettiere had an optimistic response. "Still working on myself all the time. I got a great therapist. And I'm better, healthier than I've been in a long time," she told King. Other interviews around that time showed that Panettiere was working on overcoming personal demons.