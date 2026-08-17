Hayden Panettiere's Final Months: From Her Moving Memoir To An Emotional Last Interview

Hayden Panettiere spent her final months discussing her recovery after a years-long journey of mental health issues and addiction. Just three months before her shocking death on August 16, 2026, Panettiere had released "This Is Me: A Reckoning," her May 2026 memoir in which she candidly opened up about being a child star, the pressures of early fame, postpartum depression, alcohol and drug dependency, and surviving domestic abuse. In the many interviews she gave to promote the memoir in the months leading up to her death, Panettiere highlighted how proud she was of how far she had come.

Speaking on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in May 2026, the "Nashville" star shared her hopes for the future. "I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity, and that means that I've closed one door and another door is opened, and I can feel it opened," she said. "And I can feel ... all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live."

But even though she was proud of her memoir and grateful for the opportunity to write her story on her own terms, Panettiere shone light on how much pain she still experienced. "I feel always a little bit overwhelmed by the subject matter. It doesn't get easier," she told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" a few days later. Panettiere's final Instagram post a few weeks before her death showed her having a good time with friends. Her final months created an image of someone who was on the other side of her most challenging years, making her death all the more tragic.