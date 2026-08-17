Hayden Panettiere's Final Months: From Her Moving Memoir To An Emotional Last Interview
Hayden Panettiere spent her final months discussing her recovery after a years-long journey of mental health issues and addiction. Just three months before her shocking death on August 16, 2026, Panettiere had released "This Is Me: A Reckoning," her May 2026 memoir in which she candidly opened up about being a child star, the pressures of early fame, postpartum depression, alcohol and drug dependency, and surviving domestic abuse. In the many interviews she gave to promote the memoir in the months leading up to her death, Panettiere highlighted how proud she was of how far she had come.
Speaking on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in May 2026, the "Nashville" star shared her hopes for the future. "I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity, and that means that I've closed one door and another door is opened, and I can feel it opened," she said. "And I can feel ... all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live."
But even though she was proud of her memoir and grateful for the opportunity to write her story on her own terms, Panettiere shone light on how much pain she still experienced. "I feel always a little bit overwhelmed by the subject matter. It doesn't get easier," she told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" a few days later. Panettiere's final Instagram post a few weeks before her death showed her having a good time with friends. Her final months created an image of someone who was on the other side of her most challenging years, making her death all the more tragic.
How Hayden Panettiere's traumatic birth set off a mental health crisis
Hayden Panettiere experienced plenty of hardships in her career and romantic life, but her biggest mental health crisis began after she gave birth in December 2014. After an emergency C-section, Panettiere experienced a near-fatal hemorrhage that required seven blood transfusions and surgery to save her life. Afterward, she struggled to bond with her daughter, Kaya, and developed postpartum depression so severe that she turned to alcohol and later prescription meds to cope with daily life.
In an interview published just weeks before her death, Panettiere described receiving the proper diagnosis of postpartum depression but being solely treated for alcohol and Klonopin dependency. "I wish more people had known what it was at the time. Maybe I wouldn't have waited so long to get help," she told Momé magazine for in July 2026 issue. The mental illness dragged on for years, culminating in the most difficult decision she ever had to make. In 2018, Panettiere gave up custody of her daughter to her former fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who lived in Ukraine.
Klitschko took Kaya to his home country at the height of Penettiere's depression and addiction struggles, leaving her feeling she had little choice in the matter. "I didn't even know it was happening until she was already over there," she said on "Red Table Talk" in 2022. But regardless of how it panned out, Panettiere understood she had to get help to be the mother she needed to be for her daughter. "One day she'll understand my story, and why I wasn't able to be with her all the time," she told Momé.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, needs help with mental health, or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.