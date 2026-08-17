Hayden Panettiere's Final Instagram Post Breaks Hearts After Tragic Death

News of Hayden Panettiere's death at the age of just 36 has shocked the world, especially because just weeks prior to her passing, she'd shared a sweet snap on Instagram of herself hanging out with a friend and seemingly having a blast. Now, her loved ones and fans alike are responding to the picture, all completely heartbroken. The late "Nashville" star's family confirmed her passing in a statement on August 17, 2026. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched onscreen," her father said (via ABC News). The statement did not detail the actor's cause of death.

Panettiere's final Instagram post came just three weeks before her death was announced. Shared July 27, the photo featured the "Scream 4" star and celebrity photographer Randall Slavin. She winked cheekily at the camera while Slavin grinned back at her, and it certainly seemed as though both were in good spirits. "Good times and good friends @randallslavin," Panettiere captioned the post. In the wake of her untimely passing, the comments section was flooded with messages. Fellow actor Selma Blair posted a number of responses to Panettiere's final post. "I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please. Please," the "Legally Blonde" star sadly wrote.

She followed up with two more devastating comments, admitting, "I'm dying. Please be here." Blair also wrote, "I love you whale tail my friend." Fellow former child star Tia Mowry also paid tribute to Panettiere, simply leaving a heartbroken emoji. As for Slavin, he shared the shot of them together to his own Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "Peace be with you, H."