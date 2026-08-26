Angela From The Office Is Aging Like Fine Wine & These Pics Prove It
Angela Kinsey rose to fame depicting her namesake character Angela Martin on the smash-hit comedy sitcom "The Office" from 2005 to 2013. After spending decades in the public eye, fans have watched the actor grow and adapt through the years. While she still acts from time to time, she spends most of her time co-hosting the "Office Ladies" podcast with her costar Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the show. On the popular podcast, which debuted in October 2019, the actors rewatch episodes of "The Office" while recounting behind-the-scenes stories from the set. The dynamic duo continues to release new podcast episodes every week on Wednesdays.
The "Office Ladies" podcast has given Kinsey a platform to stay connected with her fans long after the show wrapped up. This audience continues to follow her whereabouts on social media, as she is an active and frequent poster on Instagram. These posts provide glimpses into her personal life, like her love for tennis and spending quality time with her family and former costars. Given her enduring youthful appearance, many users have pointed out that the actor simply does not age. With everyone discussing her everlasting beauty, here is a closer look at "The Office" star and how she has aged like fine wine.
She looked youthful on her 55 birthday
To mark her 55th birthday, Angela Kinsey posted an Instagram slideshow of how she celebrated her birthday week. "55! Thanks for the birthday wishes! My bday week: Stopping to smell the roses. Getting outside. Having hot flashes. Big hugs to you all!" she joked about the joys of aging in her caption. The slideshow included an outdoor selfie of her sporting braided pigtails and a ballcap, giving her a youthful appearance fans could not help but notice. "You never age! I'm suspecting witchcraft, lady," a user admired.
Kinsey and costar Jenna Fischer still look great in 2026
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have a long history as best friends, and that includes their ongoing working relationship well after "The Office" came to a close. In a June 2026 Instagram post, the stars celebrated 500 million downloads of their co-hosted podcast "Office Ladies." The acting duo looked young and vibrant as they shared their excitement over the milestone. "We are ladies of a certain season. BUT we want to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who has ever listened to our podcast!" Kinsey acknowledged in the post caption. "Congrats! Also, you both look soooo good!" one fan praised in the comments.
She was beaming at Wimbledon 2026
In July 2026, Angela Kinsey fulfilled a lifelong dream of attending Wimbledon in London, England. She shared an Instagram slideshow of the tennis experience, wearing a green tennis-inspired 'fit and beaming with youthful joy. "What a magical day @wimbledon! I have dreamed of going since I was a kid. My Mom and I watch the tournament every year and to be there in person was unbelievable! And to experience it with my friends who I play tennis with every week ... unreal!" the actor captioned the photo. "Your joy at being there made me smile so much," one fan commented on the post.
She had more London fun before Wimbledon
During her trip to London, England, to attend Wimbledon in July 2026, Angela Kinsey made sure to go sightseeing around the city before the big tennis match. She stopped for a "My Neighbor Totoro" photo op with the Studio Ghibli film's iconic red umbrella. The warm lighting was flattering in her Instagram photo, making her skin look flawless. Her youthful appearance was enhanced by her playful pants. "You're aging backwards. You look younger and younger every time i see you. Looking fab! Welcome to the UK," one Instagram user mused.
Kinsey looked young next to her The Office costars
Despite the dark secrets of the cast of "The Office," many cast members still hang out to this day. On April 10, 2026, Angela Kinsey shared a selfie while playing tennis with costars Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell, and Nancy Carell. "Office Tennis (Nancy kicked our butts. She's amazing!)," the star captioned her Instagram post. While it was evident that her fellow "The Office" stars had aged based on their gray hair, Kinsey still looked young and vibrant. "Not a single wrinkle on the photo," one Instagram user pointed out.
The actor stunned in a green bathing suit
Angela Kinsey knows how to rock a bathing suit. On May 6, 2026, she shared a glimpse into her spring break adventures while posing in a flattering green one-piece bathing suit by Albion Fit. "Over Spring Break I visited family and we went on some college tours. Here are some highlights from our trip! Floating sauna then jumping into Lake Washington in Seattle! Burrrr!" she shared with her Instagram followers. "You look SO happy and it means so much to see you wearing our suit! Thank you for your support and showing us what having fun and having adventures looks like!!!" Albion Fit commented on the post.
She showed off her legs at a tennis event
Angela Kinsey again indulged her love for tennis by attending the BNP Paribas Open in California. On March 5, 2026, she posted a dedicated Instagram slideshow of the tennis event. She wore a light and airy white T-shirt paired with striped shorts that showed off her killer legs, proving she is aging like fine wine. "Amazing tennis at @bnpparibasopen ! 1. Just a gal excited to watch some tennis.2. Arrived early because... excited. Loved spending the day with my dear friends watching tennis!" she wrote. "She doesn't age," one user pointed out.
She and her husband Joshua Snyder look young together
Angela Kinsey and her husband, Joshua Snyder, look young and happy together. Despite her husband being more than six years younger than her, their age gap is not noticeable, as she ages beautifully. In December 2025, Kinsey shared a slideshow that featured photos of her and her loved ones enjoying the holiday season. In a cozy Christmas tree photo with her husband, she wore a flattering plaid holiday dress. Snyder matched her red plaid with a green flannel quarter-zip to complete the holiday color scheme. "I swear y'all don't age," a fan commented on her post.
Kinsey was radiant at a Hello Sunshine event
Angela Kinsey got dressed up with "The Office" costar Ellie Kemper at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in October 2025. She hit the red carpet in a flattering black and white ensemble, completing her look with a wild addition: snakeskin-print heels. "Thanks to @justinablakeney for being our fantastic moderator and to the wonderful folks who came out to hear us chat and to @attbusiness for bringing us all together!" she shared in the Instagram post. "That outfit is amazing on you," one fan commented. "Are you a vampire too? No aging detected," another wrote, emphasizing how well the actor has aged.
She looked amazing on the set of Shifting Gears
Angela Kinsey plays Lynn on Tim Allen's ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears." To mark the Season 2 finale of the show, Kinsey posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram slideshow with her castmates, and it included shots of her wearing a beautiful black floral dress. "A big thank you to the cast and crew for making me feel so welcomed! And to the folks @abc for always being so good to me! I LOVED this dress (I learned it was @aliceandolivia!)," she said in the post caption. "Obsessed with you in this dress. So gorgeous," one user commented.