Angela From The Office Is Aging Like Fine Wine & These Pics Prove It

Angela Kinsey rose to fame depicting her namesake character Angela Martin on the smash-hit comedy sitcom "The Office" from 2005 to 2013. After spending decades in the public eye, fans have watched the actor grow and adapt through the years. While she still acts from time to time, she spends most of her time co-hosting the "Office Ladies" podcast with her costar Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the show. On the popular podcast, which debuted in October 2019, the actors rewatch episodes of "The Office" while recounting behind-the-scenes stories from the set. The dynamic duo continues to release new podcast episodes every week on Wednesdays.

The "Office Ladies" podcast has given Kinsey a platform to stay connected with her fans long after the show wrapped up. This audience continues to follow her whereabouts on social media, as she is an active and frequent poster on Instagram. These posts provide glimpses into her personal life, like her love for tennis and spending quality time with her family and former costars. Given her enduring youthful appearance, many users have pointed out that the actor simply does not age. With everyone discussing her everlasting beauty, here is a closer look at "The Office" star and how she has aged like fine wine.