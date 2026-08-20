Royal Expert: Harry & Meghan's UK Return Will Live Or Die On The State Of Their Marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom, but the length of their return may depend on the state of their marriage. On August 20, People reported that Harry and Meghan were returning to England along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The move must have been planned, as Archie and Lilibet were already enrolled in their new schools for the fall. Harry and Meghan reportedly found a non-royal home just outside London but are keeping their California property, as well as their vacation home in Portugal.
To break down the move — and how sustainable it will be for the Sussexes — Nicki Swift asked Brittany Provance, Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, to weigh in. "The move back to the U.K. is a bit of a shock, though not really. As their Hollywood endeavors have slowed down," the royal expert told us. It appears that Harry will benefit the most from moving back home. "Harry can reconnect with his family and friends in the U.K. and essentially become an unofficial working royal again," Provance said.
Provance suggested that the condition of Harry and Meghan's marriage could dictate how long they last in the U.K. "But so much of this move does depend on the state of their relationship moving forward," she said. Even though the "Suits" star was unhappy in England the last time the couple lived there, this time around, Meghan will have a sanctuary to jet off to when she needs to get away from it all. "Their home in Portugal does allow her an escape to find a more Californian-esque lifestyle," Provance told us. "But I'm not sure if that will be enough, especially if the reception in Britain will likely be icy at best, especially from the royals," she added. And according to some reports, Harry and Meghan are already on shaky terms, which could cut their stay across the pond short.
Business ventures reportedly caused a rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
According to Brittany Provance, the state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's union isn't the only factor that will determine whether or not their return to the United Kingdom goes smoothly; so will the success or failure of their business ventures. "What I can say is that this is Sussex Brand launch 3.0," Provance told Nicki Swift. In her eyes, the move is a strategic one. "So the move to the U.K. is a chance to roll the dice yet again, and return to a place where those Duke and Duchess titles hold some actual meaning," she added.
Those flailing business ventures reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes. A day before their return to England was announced, royal biographer Andrew Lownie spoke about how disagreements over business had affected their marriage. "I think Harry has woken up to the fact that he has been played by Meghan," Lownie told News24 on August 19. He believed that Harry was ready to pull the plug on pursuing Meghan's stateside endeavors, resulting in tensions between the pair. "Romantically, it's no longer as strong as it was — I think he has broken free from her," he added.
The state of their marriage has been called into question by other sources as well. A report from a month earlier pointed to signs that Harry and Meghan were headed for divorce. "They're living very separate lives now," a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack on July 22. "They have different priorities, different routines, and they're spending much less time together than people realize," the insider added. The following week, a separate source told Star that King Charles III would be there for Harry if he needed to talk about his rumored marital woes. So Harry's feud with Prince William might not be his biggest problem when he returns home.