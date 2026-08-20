Royal Expert: Harry & Meghan's UK Return Will Live Or Die On The State Of Their Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the United Kingdom, but the length of their return may depend on the state of their marriage. On August 20, People reported that Harry and Meghan were returning to England along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The move must have been planned, as Archie and Lilibet were already enrolled in their new schools for the fall. Harry and Meghan reportedly found a non-royal home just outside London but are keeping their California property, as well as their vacation home in Portugal.

To break down the move — and how sustainable it will be for the Sussexes — Nicki Swift asked Brittany Provance, Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network, to weigh in. "The move back to the U.K. is a bit of a shock, though not really. As their Hollywood endeavors have slowed down," the royal expert told us. It appears that Harry will benefit the most from moving back home. "Harry can reconnect with his family and friends in the U.K. and essentially become an unofficial working royal again," Provance said.

Provance suggested that the condition of Harry and Meghan's marriage could dictate how long they last in the U.K. "But so much of this move does depend on the state of their relationship moving forward," she said. Even though the "Suits" star was unhappy in England the last time the couple lived there, this time around, Meghan will have a sanctuary to jet off to when she needs to get away from it all. "Their home in Portugal does allow her an escape to find a more Californian-esque lifestyle," Provance told us. "But I'm not sure if that will be enough, especially if the reception in Britain will likely be icy at best, especially from the royals," she added. And according to some reports, Harry and Meghan are already on shaky terms, which could cut their stay across the pond short.