9 Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed Towards Divorce

As life continues to unfold in California for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there very well may be something else that sends the two to divorce court. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted to leave the U.K. for a more private life, they've been popping up more and more, sharing more of their lives, and not exactly living as quietly as they previously said they desired.

With the spinoff of "Suits LA" getting off the ground, there has been some curiosity about whether or not Meghan would reprise her role as Rachel Zane. "To me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that," show creator Aaron Korsh told People magazine in February 2025. "So I think it blows up the world too much," he continued, adding, "obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back."

If Meghan were to return to acting — or even consider it — it could be reason enough for Harry to pack his bags. Though Meghan was once an actor, her return to the spotlight could push Harry away. For the time being, Meghan seems content with what she's doing, but told Variety she'd "never say never" to acting again, even though that's not her current plan.