9 Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed Towards Divorce
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since the moment news of their relationship went public. At that time, just about everyone wanted to know everything about the woman who had captured Harry's attention. However, as time went on, negative rumors about the couple started to circulate. Following Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, divorce chatter kicked into high gear with various reports predicting that the two simply weren't going to last.
In December 2024, Harry sat down for an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin as part of The New York Times DealBook Summit 2024 when he was asked about those never-ending split rumors. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?" Harry told Sorkin, via the New York Post. "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls." His comments on the matter didn't do much to stop the chatter, however, and there are some signs that Harry and Meghan are headed toward divorce.
Divorce rumors are constantly haunting Meghan and Harry
It seems as though divorce rumors have haunted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the day they got married. For some tabloids, a high-profile marriage is simply fodder for clickbait. However, the rumors spreading about the former royals have sometimes been started by comments made by well-known figures. For example, Piers Morgan has been very vocal about the demise of Harry and Meghan's relationship. More recently, President Donald Trump made a comment about Harry and Meghan that raised eyebrows. "I don't want to do that," Trump told the New York Post in February 2025 of possibly deporting Harry. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," the president added. This comment only fueled divorce rumors.
Meanwhile, plenty of royal watchers feel that the old proverb, "there's no smoke without fire," may hold true in this case. And, if it doesn't, it's entirely possible that the constant scrutiny from the media could end up driving Harry and Meghan apart eventually. "Whenever any high-profile marriage is in danger of collapsing, each side does what it can to preserve its position," Lady Colin Campbell — who married an extended member of the royal family and has written several books about them — said of Harry and Meghan in a YouTube video. Elsewhere in the same video, Campbell placed any potential blame on Meghan. "Her behavior is the issue, and she has so sullied her reputation," Campbell claimed.
Meghan and Harry's relationship caused a major rift within the royal family
Another sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage might be doomed is the ongoing rift their union has caused between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. Soon after they wed, Meghan quickly learned that she wasn't cut out for royal life. After suffering from severe depression, Meghan and Harry made the decision to step down as senior royals and leave royal life in January 2020, effectively moving out of the U.K. in search of a different life. The whole fiasco caused Harry to have some tough conversations with his family. Harry has had a strained relationship with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, and his father, King Charles III, for years — and things don't seem to be getting any better.
There are some analysts who believe that Harry will eventually find his way back to his family — but that may have to be without his wife. Sources have suggested that Harry may end up going back to what he's always known. "Harry's heart just isn't in this kind of work — the only thing he's really trained to do is be a working member of the royal family," a source claimed to InTouch. "That means shaking hands, spotlighting charities and acting as an ambassador overseas. That's what his mother, Princess Diana, did best, and that's where he's always shined." If any of these sources are correct, it's very possible that Harry will be filing for divorce and heading back across the pond with his tail between his legs.
Meghan was absent from King Charles III's coronation
Meghan Markle has made it known where she stands with all things royal, and she simply hasn't made Prince Harry's family a priority — at least, that's how it looks to some people on the outside. One major sign that there was trouble in paradise occurred when Meghan decided to sit out King Charles III's coronation in May 2023. The Duke of Sussex boarded a plane bound for London to ensure that he was on-hand to support his father who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His wife, however, stayed back in Montecito with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet.
A source told People magazine that Meghan stayed behind to celebrate Archie's 4th birthday. "Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a friend told People. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?" the source added.
Meanwhile, another royal source mentioned something quite interesting about Meghan's decision to skip the coronation. "It is one thing to attend the late Queen's funeral out of respect for Her Majesty but another thing entirely to attend the start of a new reign," the source claimed to The Economic Times. Naturally, this suggests that Meghan doesn't support King Charles, which could be a major sign that she and Harry aren't meant to be. At the end of the day, Charles is Harry's father — who just happens to be the King of England.
Sources say Harry was upset after Meghan joked about how to curtsy
Meghan Markle may have tried to give royal life a shot, but she's also said and done some things to anger those who respect the royal family — and, perhaps, even the royal family themselves. One of the most talked about moments between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex happened during their Netflix documentary titled "Harry & Meghan." In the docuseries, which was released in 2022, Meghan discussed learning how to curtsy when she first met Queen Elizabeth II. While sitting next to Prince Harry, Meghan gave it her best go. Despite trying to be funny and make light of the situation, Meghan received quite a bit of backlash. Royal watchers and even Nicki Swift's body language expert noticed an uneasy feeling on Harry's face during this scene.
"One of the most contentious moments, among British viewers at least, was when a smirking Meghan performed a comic repeat of her first curtsey to the queen," author Robert Hardman wrote in his book, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," according to The Royal Observer. "The queasy look of discomfort on Harry's face was that of a man all too aware of the consequences yet unable to do anything about it." This very moment seemed to be when something clicked for Harry, at least, that's what the internet says.
Meghan could return to Suits
As life continues to unfold in California for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there very well may be something else that sends the two to divorce court. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted to leave the U.K. for a more private life, they've been popping up more and more, sharing more of their lives, and not exactly living as quietly as they previously said they desired.
With the spinoff of "Suits LA" getting off the ground, there has been some curiosity about whether or not Meghan would reprise her role as Rachel Zane. "To me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that," show creator Aaron Korsh told People magazine in February 2025. "So I think it blows up the world too much," he continued, adding, "obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back."
If Meghan were to return to acting — or even consider it — it could be reason enough for Harry to pack his bags. Though Meghan was once an actor, her return to the spotlight could push Harry away. For the time being, Meghan seems content with what she's doing, but told Variety she'd "never say never" to acting again, even though that's not her current plan.
Meghan is branching out on her own
Yet another sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be headed for Splitsville has happened more recently. Meghan has been branching out on her own, doing more things without her husband. For example, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first moved to the United States, they were doing a lot of joint projects through their non-profit Archewell and with Netflix. Flash forward five years and Meghan's starting to build her professional life back up. In March 2024, Meghan announced she'd be launching her own lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. She started out selling home offerings like jams and jellies, but seemingly wants to get back to her roots — calling on her past lifestyle blog, The Tig, for inspo.
In 2025, Meghan announced the launch of As Ever, which will take the place of American Riviera Orchard and be more all-encompassing. She also landed her own series on Netflix called "With Love, Meghan," which will premiere in March 2025. "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening," Meghan said in a February 2025 Instagram post. Although Harry's voice can be heard at the very beginning of the video, his role in As Ever is, well, non-existent. At least, that's what we're seeing so far.
Meghan has returned to social media
Meghan Markle kicked off 2025 with a surprise return to Instagram. In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan teased the move. "Do you want to know a secret?" she asked. "I'm getting back ... on Instagram," she said. About two years after she secured her handle, @meghan, the Duchess of Sussex uploaded her very first post. Meghan was all smiles as she frolicked on a beach, writing "2025" in the sand with her finger. While Prince Harry has made an appearance on the account, there is something peculiar about it.
According to Newsweek, Meghan's profile could be a big hint that she and Harry are headed for divorce. The outlet pointed out that Meghan's name in her bio reads as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," without a "the" after the comma. This may be significant because it's how royal divorcees stylize their titles. For example, Princess Diana was once Diana, the Princess of Wales. Following her divorce from then Prince Charles in 1996, her name was styled as Diana, Princess of Wales. Of course, it's entirely possible that it was an oversight, but could it be an omen of some kind?
Harry and Meghan been making solo appearances
As time goes by, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are less dependent on one another and have made plenty of solo appearances. While they could blame their busy home life, some royal watchers have seen a noticeable shift in what the couple once did together versus what they're now doing separately. Meghan has been focused on her partnership with Netflix, building her new brand, and promoting her new show, "With Love, Meghan," while Harry has been focused on The Invictus Games, which took place in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2025. Though Meghan attended the event for a couple of days, she left before its closing ceremonies, jetting back to California to be with the kids.
In an interview with GB News that was published in October 2024, royal expert Angela Levin said that things weren't looking good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage. "They say they're going to work separately, then they say they're buying a house in Portugal — you don't do that if you don't want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it's in a very bad state. But I'm sure they're trying to work out something," she said.
Meghan reportedly shopped a 'post-divorce' book
One of the biggest rumors going around about the demise of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involves the shopping of a divorce book. In January 2025, reports surfaced that people from Meghan's camp were floating ideas about a possible life-after-Harry type of memoir. The source made it clear, however, that the idea for the book was specifically about life after divorce and was not about the end of Meghan's marriage to her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2014. Though nothing formal on the table, the rumors persisted for quite some time.
Back in 2021, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. So far, we've seen Harry's memoir titled "Spare," and a children's book titled "The Bench," penned by Meghan. With two more books to be written, it seems like the post-divorce story idea could have some legs. Of course, folks won't know whether or not any of that actually happened. Unless, Meghan and Harry split and it happens.