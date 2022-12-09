Body Language Expert Unveils Moment Harry's True Feelings About Meghan Slip Through - Exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries is finally here, and viewers wasted no time analyzing every revelation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made. The couple detailed their love story in the first few episodes of "Harry & Meghan," including when Markle met the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time. They shared that it happened in 2016, shortly after they began dating. The former "Suits" star admitted that she was blindsided and had not been briefed at all, and even thought that Harry was joking when he asked her if she knew how to curtsy.

"My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met," Harry recalled. "She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her." He said he didn't know the first thing about indoctrinating Markle into the culture, considering their different upbringings. "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," he said.

But Markle took it all in stride and did it anyway. "Now, I'm starting to realize this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this," she mused. "We have Medieval Times, dinner, and tournament. It was like that. I curtsied," she said, along with a demonstration of the bow. While the couple was laughing when they relived the moment, a body expert noticed that Harry displayed slight discomfort.