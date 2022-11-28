Royal Author Claims Queen Elizabeth Had One Qualm About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Relationship

When she was still alive, Queen Elizabeth II maintained a positive relationship with Meghan Markle. But while the late monarch reportedly approved of the former "Suits" star from the get-go, there was one thing about Meghan's relationship with her grandson, Prince Harry, that she couldn't help but have reservations over.

When Meghan and Harry first got together, sources close to Buckingham Palace dished that the queen was "fully supportive" of their relationship, per Us Weekly. When they met for the first time, Meghan had nothing but praise for her grandmother-in-law. "It's incredible. I think to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me," she shared in a BBC interview with Harry (via Cosmopolitan). "When I met her, I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she's an incredible woman."

And even when it came to the point that Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals, the queen remained steadfast in her support for the couple. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," she wrote in a statement at the time. But while her love for the two never wavered, she did worry that her grandson may have been a little too head over heels for Meghan.