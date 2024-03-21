Donald Trump's Beef With Prince Harry Goes Back Before Megxit

Former president Donald Trump has a penchant for having a bone to pick with a long list of people. He's known to have public feuds with notable figures, including celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Chrissy Teigen, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, and Brad Pitt — to even the Pope. Trump has also shown disdain for folks across the pond, particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to bid farewell to their senior royal roles didn't sit well with Trump, who appears to be a self-proclaimed fan of the late Queen Elizabeth. He scoffed at their choice to leave the U.K. and questioned why the couple distanced themselves from the Royal Family. "I think there was great disrespect to a person I got to know and like very well. The Queen — she was unbelievable, you know," he said in an interview with GB News' Nigel Farage. "I thought she was treated very disrespectfully by them. Although she wouldn't show it because she was strong and smart, I imagine they broke her heart. The things that they were saying were so bad and so horrible and she was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart."

Why Trump thinks he has any say in the matter is as good as anyone's guess, but his beef with Harry and Meghan isn't yesterday's news. In fact, it dates back to 2019, way before all the Megxit ruckus happened — and it seems to have started with the Duchess of Sussex.