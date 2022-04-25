Why Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry's Marriage Will End

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading for a divorce? Well, Donald Trump — who's signed divorce papers twice himself — certainly seems to think so. The former president had a whole lot to say about Harry and Meghan while speaking to Piers Morgan for his TV interview series, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the very same interview in which Trump appeared to storm out after a frosty moment with the former "America's Got Talent" judge.

Morgan and Trump were famously good friends for quite a while, but it was made pretty clear that they were no longer on good terms during their April sit down. Trump called the one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" winner "very dishonest," while Morgan claimed to New York Post that the businessman's team had handed over a list of all the negative things he'd said about his frenemy before they even got to chatting. In a trailer for the April 25 episode of Morgan's show, the two appeared to seriously fall out over the results of the 2020 U.S. election, with Morgan telling Trump that he believed President Joe Biden was the rightful winner — something Trump (obviously) disagreed with.

But when they weren't squabbling over Biden, they were talking about the royal couple, and, well, let's just say they may have finally found something they actually agree on in not being the former full-time royal couple's biggest fans.