Why Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry's Marriage Will End
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading for a divorce? Well, Donald Trump — who's signed divorce papers twice himself — certainly seems to think so. The former president had a whole lot to say about Harry and Meghan while speaking to Piers Morgan for his TV interview series, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the very same interview in which Trump appeared to storm out after a frosty moment with the former "America's Got Talent" judge.
Morgan and Trump were famously good friends for quite a while, but it was made pretty clear that they were no longer on good terms during their April sit down. Trump called the one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" winner "very dishonest," while Morgan claimed to New York Post that the businessman's team had handed over a list of all the negative things he'd said about his frenemy before they even got to chatting. In a trailer for the April 25 episode of Morgan's show, the two appeared to seriously fall out over the results of the 2020 U.S. election, with Morgan telling Trump that he believed President Joe Biden was the rightful winner — something Trump (obviously) disagreed with.
But when they weren't squabbling over Biden, they were talking about the royal couple, and, well, let's just say they may have finally found something they actually agree on in not being the former full-time royal couple's biggest fans.
Trump says Harry is 'whipped'
Donald Trump described Prince Harry as being "whipped" when his "Piers Morgan Uncensored" interview turned towards him and his wife, Meghan Markle, noting (via New York Post), "I won't use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no other person I think I've seen." Trump made it clear that he's no fan of former "Suits" actress Meghan and never has been, claiming, "I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he's an embarrassment. And I think she spoke badly of the royal family but in particular the queen." Trump also admitted that he doesn't think the twosome's marriage will end well and doesn't think Harry did the right thing by stepping away from his famous family. The couple wed in 2018 and share two children together, having moved from London to North America in 2020.
Despite Morgan and Trump's apparent fallout, though, Trump's thoughts on Harry and Meghan clearly align with Morgan's, as the journalist has been extremely outspoken about the couple over the years. Morgan has repeatedly bashed the two at pretty much any given opportunity, including the month before his interview with Trump hit TV screens. In March, Morgan blasted Meghan as a "proven liar" on Twitter while addressing Meghan and Harry's deal with Spotify. In a second tweet, he then added, "Princess Pinocchio lecturing people on misinformation...beyond parody." And that was actually pretty tame for Morgan when it comes to his two cents on Meghan...