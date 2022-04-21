The Real Reason Donald Trump Stormed Out Of An Interview With Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan and Donald Trump have quite the rocky history. The two pretty much define the word frenemy, as they've been everything from close buddies to pretty much sworn enemies and everything in between.

The twosome's friendship (or now lack thereof) goes all the way back to 2008 when Morgan won Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice." He then threw his support behind Trump's presidential run and the two remained good friends during much of Trump's presidency, with Morgan even defending their friendship after his association with the controversial businessman came under fire. "I like him. He's been very loyal to me in many different ways, which I have greatly appreciated, and I judge him for how he behaves as a campaigner and now as a president," he explained on Britain's "Loose Women" in 2017. The two then spoke publicly together in several interviews.

But all was good... until it wasn't. Trump infamously unfollowed his apparent friend on Twitter in October 2020 after Morgan grew critical of his response to the Coronavirus pandemic. "He went a bit crazy didn't he with this pandemic? And unfortunately, it drew all the very worst of Donald Trump out and I got increasingly angry with him," Morgan said on Ireland's "Late Late Show." That appeared to spell the end of their friendship, as Morgan continued to say more and more not exactly nice things about Trump, including calling him "deluded" in his Daily Mail column in January 2021. And that didn't go unnoticed.