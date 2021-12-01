Donald Trump Lashes Out At Meghan And Harry

Donald Trump has made it pretty clear over the years that he's no fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be stepping down from their roles as full-time working members of the royal family to start a new life for themselves in North America, the then-president was quick to dismiss reports that Americans would be paying for their security detail.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the queen and the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump tweeted at the time, according to the BBC. If that weren't enough, in September 2020, Trump said that he wasn't "a fan" of Meghan after she showed her support for his rival Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. The real estate mogul also remarked (via the Independent), "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it," implying that it was Meghan who he mostly had a problem with.

With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Trump has taken yet another swipe at the Sussexes — this time, divulging his opinion about the intricacies of their relationship.