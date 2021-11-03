How Meghan Markle Is Not Giving Up On Her Political Aspirations

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was released in March, many believed that the Duchess of Sussex would use the public response to cushion her political aspirations. Per the Daily Mail, rumors started circulating that Meghan was supposedly networking among senior Democrats to prepare for a potential presidential campaign.

Meghan hasn't directly commented on her reported political ambitions. But she has been quite vocal about social justice issues, as has her husband, Prince Harry. During the 2020 presidential race, the two urged voters to "reject hate speech." And appearing on Time 100's primetime ABC special, Meghan wasn't shy about expressing her opinions on America's political climate. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," she said (via Vogue).

Months have passed since the Oprah interview, and a lot has happened in the lives of the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child and signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix to create podcasts and docuseries. Amid emerging life priorities, Meghan's reported political aspirations might seem to have taken a backseat. But recent reports suggest that she's back in the political spotlight.