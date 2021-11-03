How Meghan Markle Is Not Giving Up On Her Political Aspirations
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was released in March, many believed that the Duchess of Sussex would use the public response to cushion her political aspirations. Per the Daily Mail, rumors started circulating that Meghan was supposedly networking among senior Democrats to prepare for a potential presidential campaign.
Meghan hasn't directly commented on her reported political ambitions. But she has been quite vocal about social justice issues, as has her husband, Prince Harry. During the 2020 presidential race, the two urged voters to "reject hate speech." And appearing on Time 100's primetime ABC special, Meghan wasn't shy about expressing her opinions on America's political climate. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," she said (via Vogue).
Months have passed since the Oprah interview, and a lot has happened in the lives of the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child and signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix to create podcasts and docuseries. Amid emerging life priorities, Meghan's reported political aspirations might seem to have taken a backseat. But recent reports suggest that she's back in the political spotlight.
Meghan Markle is fighting for paid leave in the United States
Meghan Markle's rising popularity among U.S. adults — from 45% to 67% — following the Oprah interview (per Forbes) turned out to be just the cushion she needed to amplify her political opinions. The Duchess of Sussex voiced her thoughts on paid leave in an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent," she wrote. "And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that's why I'm writing to you at this deeply important time — as a mom — to advocate for paid leave."
Meghan pointed out how many women had been exiting the workforce due to "long-existing fault lines in our communities" exposed by the pandemic. And in addition to her open letter, Meghan had a phone call with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand about paid family leave, per the Daily Beast. It's clear that it's an issue close to Meghan's heart.
Meghan also surprised employees of nonprofit PL+US working for paid leave advocacy with $25 Starbucks gift cards. "Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win," PL+US' communications director, Neil Sroka, wrote on Twitter.